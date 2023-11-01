Day 616 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia hits Oil Refinery in Kremenchuk

Day 616 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

"Wagner" is recruiting fighters again, but now for "Rosgvardia"

South Korean Special Service: North Korea delivered more than 1 million projectiles to Russia

A court in Rotterdam sentenced a Russian man for violating EU sanctions against Russia

An air alert was declared in Sevastopol

There cannot be a different standard for Ukraine and Palestine, the Turkish foreign minister said

Zelensky thanked Bulgaria for its political support for Ukraine 's European aspirations

Ukraine claims Russian attack hit oil refinery, drones and missiles were downed

Biden vetoed aid bill for Israel because Ukraine was not included in it

Ukraine launches "smart mobilization" project to recruit military specialists

Carlsberg has announced that the Kremlin has stolen its business and has ceased operations in Russia



In at least two cities - Perm and Novosibirsk - the Russian private military company "Wagner" is recruiting fighters again. This is reported by 59.ru and Ngs.ru. According to this information, the recruiting has been operational for two or three days.

The format of the new operations, which other Russian media also write about, is different from the time when the businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin stood behind the private army.

Today, his son, Pavel Prigozhin, leads the fighters, which are now a division of the national guard "Rosgvardia".

They are looking for people with experience of six months, and their age is between 20 and 55 years. According to a previous publication of the "Важные истории" project, the recruitment was previously started for people who fought in Ukraine and even for those who did not serve in the army. An interlocutor of this media explains that "Wagner" is "the only unit" with an official contract with "Rosgvardia".

Putin's obedience guard has grown in strength in recent months since Prigozhin's rebellion. It was given the opportunity to add heavy equipment to its arsenal, and a bill from last month, the final vote of which is pending, provides for the creation of "volunteer formations" for it.

This comes days after reports that more than 170 former employees of "Wagner" have gone to the "Akhmat" division, as Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov announced on his Telegram profile. He talked about "massive staffing" at one point, though before they expressed interest.

The special rapid response unit "Akhmat", with commander Apti Alaudinov, is headed by Kadyrov's childhood friend, Abuzaid Vismuradov.

"Akhmat", a participant in the war in Ukraine, set the tone for the "subordination" of private military companies to the Ministry of Defense (although the unit is connected to "Rosgvardia"). This process led to the rebellion of Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died two months later in a plane crash.

After the rebellion on June 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered the fighters to continue their service (by signing a contract with the ministry or other departments), go to Belarus or withdraw.

In recent months, there have been reports in Ukraine of "Wagner" forces infiltrating other PMCs on the front.

South Korean Special Service: North Korea delivered more than 1 million projectiles to Russia

North Korea has delivered more than 1 million projectiles to Russia to support the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

This was announced by the South Korean lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum, who attended a briefing of the South Korean National Intelligence Service behind closed doors, the American media "ABC News" reported.

North Korea and Russia have been actively raising the profile of their partnership in the face of increasing confrontation with the United States. However, both Pyongyang and Moscow deny claims that the communist country supplied weapons to the aggressor.

South Korea's intelligence agency believes the projectiles have been delivered via ships and other means of transport since early August. The intelligence agency suggests that North Korea sent weapons experts to Russia in October to advise Russian officials on how to use exported North Korean weapons.

A court in Rotterdam sentenced a Russian man for violating EU sanctions against Russia

A Dutch court sentenced a Russian citizen to 18 months in prison and fined his company 200,000 euros for violating trade sanctions against Russia imposed by the EU because of the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing BTA.

The 56-year-old was tried in absentia and is believed to have fled to Russia after being released from custody before the trial began last year.

The court ruled that he had been trading in microchips and other electronic products for 6 years and was fully aware of the sanctions against his country. He headed a company that sent "dual-use" goods through third parties to businesses in Russia to circumvent EU restrictions, the ruling also said.

According to the Rotterdam District Court, the Russian falsified invoices and reports for the end user of the products to make it appear as if they were sent to the Maldives and in some cases even to a non-existent company in Ukraine.

"With his actions, he has consciously and deliberately circumvented the EU sanctions and undermined national and international laws. Since the imposition of the sanctions, their circumvention has practically become his business model," reasoned the court.

The EU introduced 11 packages of sanctions to punish Russia after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Reuters recalls. The sanctions include trade, defense and financial restrictions, as well as a "blacklist" of some 1,800 individuals and entities involved in the war Russia has launched against its neighbor.

An air alert was declared in Sevastopol

An air alert was issued last night in the city of Sevastopol on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula. The smoke that appeared over the port, where the Russian Black Sea Fleet is based, was explained by the use of special smoke screens that hide military facilities from a possible drone attack.

These are standard means of camouflage, the governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced on his channel on the Telegram network.

At the same time, the press service of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported 10 enemy airstrikes on populated areas in Kherson and Berislav regions, where dozens of houses were destroyed and damaged. There are victims and wounded.

There cannot be a different standard for Ukraine and Palestine, the Turkish foreign minister said

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said today that the international community cannot have a different standard for Ukraine and Palestine, Anadolu Agency reported.

"There cannot be a separate standard for Ukraine and a separate one for Palestine, if we want a just world, we must always behave in a principled and consistent manner," said Fidan at a joint press conference today with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who is visiting Ankara.

The Turkish minister pointed out that what is happening in Gaza was the main point of the talks today in the Turkish capital, state TV TRT Haber reported.

"For several days, the people of Gaza have been subjected to heavy bombardment and merciless slaughter," Fidan said, adding that "it is not possible to remain silent in the face of this slaughter and this cruelty."

Fidan stressed that Israel must back down from the path it has taken and end the violence.

"Israel must realize that ignoring the Palestinians will get nowhere. It is unacceptable that some countries support the massacre in Gaza. We do not want the human tragedy to turn into a war that will affect the countries of the region. We call on all actors to support lasting peace", he also said.

According to the Turkish foreign minister, a platform should be created where different points of view can be discussed in order to find a solution.

"We believe that the most appropriate platform for this purpose will be an international peace conference. We, Turkey, in coordination with our friends, are determined to contribute to ensuring a cease-fire and establishing lasting peace afterwards. We are also ready to take responsibility as a guarantor during the implementation stage of the agreement," the Turkish foreign minister added.

Zelensky thanked Bulgaria for its political support for Ukraine's European aspirations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Bulgaria for its political support for Ukraine's European aspirations in a video conference call between the two, the office of the Ukrainian head of state announced. Security issues in the waters of the Black Sea were discussed in the conversation, discussing Russia's gross violation of freedom of navigation, as well as the development of the agreements reached during Zelensky's official visit to Bulgaria in July this year.

"It is symbolic that we are having this conversation on International Black Sea Day. Unfortunately, Russian aggression has turned the Black Sea region into a war zone and a threat to freedom of navigation. We, with joint efforts, must find ways to ensure the safety of the region, which is important for Europe and the world," Zelensky said during the conversation, according to a message posted on the website of the Ukrainian presidency.

The Ukrainian president expressed Ukraine's readiness to join the Black Sea waters demining project in the context of opening a grain corridor along the coasts of the three countries. A similar joint initiative has already been announced by Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania to clear the sea basin of mines as a partial contribution to the safety of the Black Sea. Special attention was paid in the conversation to the bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Bulgaria.

"I highly appreciate the acceleration of Ukrainian-Bulgarian cooperation. It is already visible how our unity, the firm position of the countries of the Black Sea region are working against Russian aggression. In addition, we are grateful for Bulgaria's political support for Ukraine's European aspirations, as well as for the active contribution to the avenues of solidarity and the Ukrainian formula of peace," added the Head of State of Ukraine.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to Denkov and for the recent decisions of the Bulgarian government to help increase Ukraine's combat capabilities, stressing the paramount importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defenses on the threshold of winter.

Ukraine claims Russian attack hit oil refinery, drones and missiles were downed

Russia has fired several drones and a missile in a nighttime attack targeting military and vital infrastructure in Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force said, Reuters reported. According to Ukrainian regional representatives, the Kremenchuk oil refinery was affected.

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram that 18 of the 20 Shahed drones launched by Russia were destroyed before reaching their targets. The rocket was also destroyed. Despite the intervention of Ukrainian air defenses, the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the central Poltava region, which has been repeatedly targeted by Russian strikes, was hit and set on fire, said Philip Pronin, head of the region's military administration.

"(The fire) has been extinguished. The situation is under control," he added on Telegram. There are still no reports of casualties and Ukrainian officials are trying to learn more details about the destruction. Pronin said the refinery had stopped working after the Russian strike.

The Reuters agency specifies that it cannot verify this information from an independent source. There is no comment from Russia either.

Biden vetoed aid bill for Israel because Ukraine was not included in it

US President Joe Biden will veto the Israel aid bill if it is approved by Congress in its current form without mentioning Ukraine, world news agencies reported, citing the White House budget office home.

In October, the White House asked Congress for additional funds to provide aid to Ukraine and Israel, as well as to counter China in the Asia-Pacific region and to improve security along the border with Mexico. Joe Biden's administration requested funds of the order of 106 billion dollars for these purposes.

On Monday, House Republicans introduced a bill that lacks support for Ukraine and proposes that funding for aid to Israel come from cuts to the Internal Revenue Service. The White House rejected that proposal.

Despite the administration's request, the bill does not provide for any aid to Ukraine, the White House Budget Office noted, noting that if Ukraine is not supported, it will send a very bad signal to Russia and the rest of the world. about Washington's resolve.

The White House pointed out that Republicans are politicizing US support and "showing a different approach to its allies". Israel has been offered 14.3 billion dollars in aid.

"This bill is bad for Israel, for the Middle East and for our national security," the White House office said in a statement, adding that President Joe Biden would veto the bill if presented to him this species.

Republicans hold a 221-212 majority in the House of Representatives, and Democrats control the Senate 51-49. In order for this project to become law, it must pass both houses of Congress and be signed by President Biden, notes Reuters.

Ukraine launches "smart mobilization" project to recruit military specialists

Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation is working on a "smart mobilization" project aimed at recruiting military specialists on a voluntary basis, the head of the ministry Mykhailo Fedorov said in an interview with RBC Ukraine on October 30.

The pilot phase of the project, expected to launch in the next two months, will focus on finding drone operators for Ukraine's armed forces. One of the aims of the project is to avoid placing people who have signed up as volunteers in positions that are not suitable for them: for example, an IT specialist being mobilized and sent as a simple rifleman to an assault company or a person who in 2014 -2015 shot with a grenade launcher, to become a driver.

"We're going to recruit a drone operator pilot, and that person will choose whether they want to be a drone operator or serve in a combat drone company," Fedorov says in the interview.

"If you apply and pass recruitment and testing, you'll get training, you'll definitely get into a drone company, and you'll definitely get into the position you signed up for."

Fedorov emphasizes the voluntary aspect of "smart mobilization":

“One chooses for oneself - it is not even a question of mobilization, since one chooses for oneself - the specialization for which one wants to enlist, and one does so without coercion, on one's own. That is, a person has decided that he wants to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine”, said Mykhailo Fedorov

Within the pilot phase of the project, it will be possible to assess how many people want and how willing they are to volunteer. A person will be able to see in which unit, subdivision and what position he can occupy, what duties he will have, what the risks are, what and how he will study.

After the end of the pilot phase, the project will be made available to "sappers, drivers and all other positions".

Fedorov has been working in the government of Ukraine since 2019, but the scope of his powers has increased significantly. Fedorov is now engaged in drone production and the fight against Russia on the technological front, and has a crucial role in education reform in Ukraine.

In the interview with RBC Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov commented on the drone industry, relations with Elon Musk, new services in the multi-platform application of e-government in Ukraine "Дiя", the electronic register of conscripts, education reform and communication services such as "Telegram".

"We will be able to produce more UAVs than Russia produces only if we open the market and give entrepreneurs the opportunity to scale production. No institution, no vertical will be able to produce more than an entrepreneur who knows how to scale production," he said in the interview, commenting on the extent to which Ukraine's increased capacity to supply domestically produced drones is sufficient.

Asked about the relationship with Elon Musk in light of his recent statements and actions, Fedorov replied:

"It is convenient for me to separate Musk into Musk who gives us Starlink, fast logistics and best prices, and Musk at X.com, who makes various statements that we do not support, as well as everyone in Ukraine, and for it is absurd to us generally to listen to him say what he says."

Carlsberg has announced that the Kremlin has stolen its business and has ceased operations in Russia

Carlsberg has announced it has ceased operations in Russia after the Kremlin took control of its operations in the country. The world's third-largest brewer said it refused to be "forced into a deal on unacceptable terms to justify an illegitimate takeover" of its Russian business.

Carlsberg was in the process of selling its subsidiary Baltika Breweries in Russia before it was taken over by the state in July. The head of the Danish brewery said the Russian government had "stolen our business in Russia".

"We're not going to help them make it look legitimate," CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Since the invasion of Ukraine in February last year, many Western companies have come under pressure to leave Russia and cease operations. Carlsberg was one of many trying to sell its business in the country and said in June last year that it had signed an agreement to sell Baltika Breweries but had not yet completed the deal.

Moscow introduced rules earlier this year allowing it to seize assets of firms from "hostile" countries, and in July Russia took control of Baltika Breweries in an order signed by President Vladimir Putin.

Baltika produces some of Russia's most recognizable beer brands, including Kronenbourg 1664, Tuborg, Brooklyn and Somersby cider. 8,400 employees work in its eight plants across the country.

In a trading update on Tuesday, the 176-year-old Danish company reiterated that it could not see a "viable path to an agreed exit from Russia".

"We will not enter into a deal with the Russian government that somehow justifies them taking over our business illegally," Mr. Aarup-Andersen said.

The company has informed Baltika that it has terminated all of its license agreements to manufacture, trade and sell its products in the country, but said there will be an expiry period until April 1, 2024, while existing stocks are used up.

"When these licenses expire with the grace period, they are no longer allowed to manufacture any of our products. Of course, I cannot guarantee that this will happen, but that is our expectation," added Mr. Aarup-Andersen.

Carlsberg said sales were 20.3 billion Danish kroner (2.9 billion US dollars), up 100 million from 2022, but warned that weak consumer sentiment in Europe and Southeast Asia could weigh on markets of beer towards the end of the year. The Danish brewer reported sales in the three months to the end of September in line with expectations, but said volumes in western Europe were affected by cold and wet weather in July and August.

Carlsberg is an important operator in the brewing industry in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan through its subsidiaries, part of Baltic Beverages Holding. In Uzbekistan, the brewery produces over one million liters of beer under the name Sarbast and the international brand Tuborg Green. In Azerbaijan, Carlsberg produces a brand of beer called Khirdalan. In the city of the same name, there is the largest brewery in the country - Baltika Baku.

In March 2022, Carlsberg made a statement that it would exit the Russian market due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. A year later, the stated intention was still not a reality and the company was exploring the possibility of a buyback clause. In the spring of 2023, Carlsberg announced that it was leaving Russia and planned to sell its business before the start of February.

Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a team of experts, research associates and students at Yale's CEO Leadership Institute has tracked and documented the actions of more than 1,500 companies with businesses in Russia. Of these, over two-thirds have publicly announced that they are voluntarily limiting their activities in Russia. Originally reflecting these developments in a binary way, dividing companies into "withdrawal" versus "remaining" categories, the list of companies now consists of five categories according to the extent and nature of their withdrawal from Russian markets.

