The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revoked the accreditation of Alexander Gatsak, a correspondent for "Rossiyskaya Gazeta" (Российская газета), in a move that has triggered significant tensions. The decision, which lacks a clear explanation, also involved threats of extradition, as reported by the newspaper's press service and cited by BTA.

In a statement, "Rossiyskaya Gazeta" revealed, "Alexander Gatsak informed the management of ‘Rossiyskaya Gazeta’ that the Russian Embassy in Sofia received a notification from the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the withdrawal of his accreditation and extradition. At the same time, the reasons for this decision were not disclosed."

The situation unfolded when Gatsak received an unexpected call on his mobile phone in late September, requesting his presence at the local migration office. However, upon arrival, the location was abruptly changed to the Bulgarian State Agency for National Security (SANS). During this time, another individual, a representative of the Russian Orthodox Church, was also detained in Sofia under similar circumstances and ultimately deported from the country, according to TASS.

Concerned for his safety, Alexander Gatsak sought refuge at the Russian embassy in Sofia and has remained on its premises ever since. He has yet to receive any clarification or explanation from the Bulgarian authorities regarding their actions, as stated in the "Rossiyskaya Gazeta" press release.

Reacting to the situation, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued a stern warning, stating, "This is another illegal move by NATO member states against Russian journalists, whom they maniacally persecute. We will take retaliatory measures." The incident has raised diplomatic tensions in the region.