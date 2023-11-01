In a groundbreaking announcement, FIFA President Gianni Infantino declared on Tuesday evening that Saudi Arabia is set to host the prestigious 2034 FIFA World Cup. The kingdom emerged as the sole contender for the tournament after Australia withdrew from the race.

The timeline for submissions from countries in Asia and Oceania was brought to a close by FIFA, with a final deadline of October 31. Remarkably, only Saudi Arabia's application met the cutoff, marking a significant step in the journey toward hosting the event. The official confirmation of the host is scheduled for 2024, pending approval from the FIFA Council.

This event will mark the second time that a Middle Eastern nation has hosted the World Cup, and it's set to take place just 12 years after Qatar became the inaugural host from the region in 2022. Qatar's tournament was notable for being the first in history to be held in December.

The FIFA president took to social media to share the exciting news, stating, "The greatest show on earth will be organized by Canada, Mexico, and the USA in 2026, Morocco, Spain, and Portugal in 2030, and Saudi Arabia in 2034."

Football, renowned for its ability to unite people from diverse backgrounds, will once again serve as a powerful symbol of unity and inclusion, fostering mutual understanding among different cultures. In a world marked by divisions and conflicts, football continues to demonstrate its capacity to bring people together.

Yasser Al Misehal, the president of the Saudi Arabian Football Association, expressed the federation's unwavering commitment to meeting all FIFA requirements for hosting the World Cup.

While the announcement has garnered significant attention, it's important to note that Saudi Arabia has faced scrutiny in recent years for its human rights record. Nevertheless, the nation has made strides in the international sporting arena, earning it the moniker of "sports laundering." Saudi Arabia has successfully hosted high-profile events such as Formula 1 races and boxing matches. Notably, football enthusiasts have seen global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema gracing the country's football championship.

Additionally, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) made headlines by acquiring the English football club "Newcastle" and venturing into the world of golf competitions with LIV and other ventures.