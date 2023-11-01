New Study Reveals Alarming Link Between Air Pollution and Parkinson's Disease Risk

A groundbreaking study has uncovered a significant connection between air pollution and the risk of developing Parkinson's disease. The research, soon to be published in the medical journal Neurology by the American Academy of Neurology, has revealed that individuals residing in areas with median levels of air pollution face a staggering 56% higher risk of acquiring Parkinson's disease compared to those living in areas with the lowest levels of air pollution.

The study aimed to uncover national and geographic patterns of Parkinson's disease while investigating national and region-specific links to fine particulate matter. This breakthrough research was led by Dr. Brittany Krzyzanowski, a researcher at Barrow Neurological Institute.

Previous studies have indicated that fine particulate matter can lead to brain inflammation, a known mechanism associated with the development of Parkinson's disease. Utilizing state-of-the-art geospatial analytical techniques, the research team confirmed, for the first time, a robust nationwide correlation between incident Parkinson's disease and fine particulate matter in the United States.

Moreover, the study revealed that the relationship between air pollution and Parkinson's disease is not consistent across the entire country but varies in strength by region. Notably, the Mississippi-Ohio River Valley emerged as a hotspot for Parkinson's disease, along with central North Dakota, parts of Texas, Kansas, eastern Michigan, and the tip of Florida. In contrast, individuals residing in the western half of the U.S. demonstrated a reduced risk of developing Parkinson's disease compared to the rest of the nation.

Dr. Krzyzanowski commented that these regional disparities may be linked to variations in the composition of particulate matter. Certain areas could have particulate matter containing more toxic components, such as combustion particles from traffic and heavy metals from manufacturing, which have been associated with cell death in the brain region related to Parkinson's disease.

The research was a population-based geographic study that identified nearly 90,000 people with Parkinson's disease from a Medicare dataset encompassing nearly 22 million individuals. The participants with Parkinson's disease were geocoded to their neighborhood of residence, allowing researchers to calculate the rates of Parkinson's disease within each region. Additionally, the study calculated the average annual concentrations of fine particulate matter in these specific regions.

Following adjustments for various risk factors, including age, sex, race, smoking history, and medical care utilization, Barrow researchers established a clear connection between a person's prior exposure to fine particulate matter and their subsequent risk of developing Parkinson's disease.

Dr. Krzyzanowski highlighted the potential of population-based geographic studies to provide valuable insights into the role of environmental toxins in the development and progression of Parkinson's. The same methodology could be applied to explore other neurological health outcomes.

The researchers anticipate that the data from this pioneering study will play a crucial role in reinforcing policies aimed at reducing air pollution levels and lowering the risk of Parkinson's disease and related illnesses. While previous research has primarily focused on pesticide exposure as a risk factor for Parkinson's disease, this study underscores the importance of considering air pollution as a significant contributor to the condition.

/ANI