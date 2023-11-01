The US is sending 300 more Troops to the Middle East

The United States will send 300 more military personnel to the Middle East to help with the disposal of explosive devices, maintaining communications and other activities, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said, quoted by Reuters.

He noted that the servicemen will not be stationed in Israel.

"They are intended to support deterrence efforts and further strengthen our defense capabilities," Ryder explained, adding that there have been 27 attacks against US military units in Iraq and Syria this month.