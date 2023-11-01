Bulgaria’s Chess Pride Nurgyul Salimova is 4th in the World Rankings, 3 more Bulgarians in the Top 25

A total of four young Bulgarian chess players found a place among the top 25 of the FIDE world rankings for girls published today.

Nurgyul Salimova fell by one position compared to October and is fourth in the ranking with an ELO of 2412.

Gergana Peycheva keeps her 20th place. Nadia Toncheva climbed five places to 21st in the world thanks to her excellent performance at the Serbian Team Championships. Beloslava Krasteva jumped nine places to number 25 after winning the bronze medal at the girls' world championship.

Bibisara Assaubayeva from Kazakhstan leads in the ranking with 2468

Among women, former world champion Antoineta Stefanova is 42nd with ELO 2417. Nurgyul Salimova is number 44. China's Hou Yifan continues to be first in the ranking with 2632.

In the men's ranking, Grandmaster Veselin Topalov dropped four places to 24th with an ELO of 2727. Ivan Cheparinov is 95th with a coefficient of 2649. The leader is Norwegian Magnus Carlsen with an ELO of 2829.

Among the juniors, Momchil Petkov is in the top 100, taking the 61st place