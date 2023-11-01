Bulgarian PM Nikolai Denkov and Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Security in the Black Sea region

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov held a video conference call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Council of Ministers announced on its Facebook page.

The two discussed the security of the Black Sea region in the context of Russian aggression against Kyiv. Prime Minister Denkov has emphasized Bulgaria's unequivocal support for Ukraine and the friendly relations between the two countries, which were witnessed during President Zelensky's visit to Sofia in July this year.

During the conversation, Zelensky highlighted Ukraine's efforts to guarantee global food security by creating an alternative export corridor. The Ukrainian president also informed the Bulgarian prime minister about the situation on the front line and the urgent needs of the defense forces of Ukraine.