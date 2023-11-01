COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 357 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | November 1, 2023, Wednesday // 09:23
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 357 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 357, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. They were established with 2,765 tests carried out in the last 24 hours, which means that the proportion of positive results is almost 13 percent.

Two people have died with confirmed infection with the coronavirus, bringing the number of victims of the disease in Bulgaria to 38,555.

In the last 24 hours, 777 patients with covid were cured, and a total of 1,279,596 since the beginning of the pandemic.

65 were hospitalized in the last 24 hours. The total number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals in Bulgaria is 451, of which 26 are in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, another 2,481 doses of vaccines against the disease were administered, bringing the total number of doses administered in Bulgaria to 4,697,936, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria