Weather in Bulgaria: Cooling and Rain Tonight and Tomorrow

Today the minimum temperatures are within wide limits - from only 1 degree in Kyustendil and 3 in Vidin, 5 degrees in Plovdiv, as it was in Musala, in Sofia it remains unchanged compared to yesterday - 7 degrees.

The maximum temperatures today will be between 22 and 27 degrees, along the Black Sea from 19 to 23. In the afternoon, the cloudiness will continue to increase and it will rain in Northwestern Bulgaria until midnight.

By the morning it will rain in many places in Western and Central Bulgaria as well. The wind will shift from the west-northwest and increase. The minimum temperatures tomorrow will be between 11° and 16°, in Sofia around 12°, and the maximum from 18° in the northwestern to 25° in the southeastern regions of the country.

The cloudiness will break and reduce to sunny weather, but it will remain breezy, with moderate to strong westerly winds. Bad conditions for hiking in the mountains tomorrow. It will be very windy, with a strong westerly wind.

Before noon, it will still rain in the massifs of Western Bulgaria and in the Central Balkan region, but after noon the cloudiness will decrease there as well.

On Thursday, almost universal precipitation is expected again, in some places significant, and the maximum temperatures will drop a little more.

Friday will be sunny with morning fog, and after the cool morning daytime temperatures will rise slightly.

Many places will see rain on Saturday, with a chance of significant amounts and thunderstorms, but Sunday will be mostly rain-free.