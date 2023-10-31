Bulgaria's Oldest Football Club Botev Plovdiv starts Accepting Bitcoin Payments

PFC Botev Plovdiv, the oldest football club in Bulgaria, presented its updated official website and starts accepting Bitcoin payments

On the eve of the city derby, PFC Botev Plovdiv announced two key innovations, underscoring the club's ambitions for a future full of innovations fueling success on the football field.

The club unveiled its revamped website. The new platform is not just an information portal, but the modern face of the club to fans and the global football community.

Furthermore, as of today, exactly 15 years after Satoshi Nakamoto introduced the revolutionary Bitcoin technology for cheap, fast, secure and limitless payments, PFC Botev Plovdiv is enabling its fans and the general public to use Bitcoin in the club's fan shops, as well as the catering points located in the central stand during matches. Soon this option will also be available for buying tickets as well as in the club's online store.

"We are excited about this technology, which is creating new opportunities and has the potential to become an integral part of our lives, just as it happened with the Internet." said club president Anton Zingarevich.

As an incentive for fans and the Bitcoin community in Bulgaria, the club is offering a 10% discount on all products purchased with Bitcoin in November.

Botev Plovdiv implemented the new project in partnership with the global leader in accepting bitcoin payments BTCPayServer - the only payment processor in the world allowing online merchants to accept payments with 0% fees.

“Encouraging local adoption of Bitcoin has been our main focus this year. Seeing our open-source project working for local communities is extremely satisfying. We will continue to support such transformative endeavors,” shared Nicolas Dorier of BTCPayServer.

The implementation of payments is realized with the technical support of CryptoDesk.bg and Bitcoin POS terminals of BitcoinizePOS.

By implementing these innovations along with a number of other educational and socially responsible initiatives, the country's oldest football club is cementing its position as a leader committed to modernizing and popularizing the game of football. The club's commitment to progress promises exciting times for the fans, the people of Plovdiv and the wider football community.