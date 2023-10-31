Outrageous Video shows how the Local Elections in a Bulgarian Village were Manipulated! (VIDEO)

"Here we have gathered only our people. Are we going to help Martin, Ceno, mark them on the preference list, so that there are our people from the village? Does anyone have any preferences?"

This can be heard on a scandalous recording of a meeting of the sectional election commission 060500005 in the village of Malorad, Borovan municipality, Vratsa region, which can be watched on Facebook. On the recording, one can hear how the members of the commission agree with each other to “correct” part of the ballots, noting preferences for candidate mayors who are from the village.

The members of the commission clearly think that the camera is not working and they are negotiating with each other in a very calm and businesslike manner.

Here's how the conversation goes:

"- Well, here we are, our boys. Are we going to help Martin and Ceno, mark their preference, have people from the village there. Does anyone have any preferences?

- Depends on the commission.

- No. We are our own people. Let's help Martin, for example, there is one, there was an empty one, to fill 102...

- I have no preferences.

- [unintelligible] 42 with this one? 108. For Borko, for everyone. For all of them. Say […] about the all of them. If you want - you do it. If you don't want to, let's finish these things, let's go to bed. I don’t care.

- 68 an hour will be made for him...

- That's your concern, for Borko.

- ... you are doing one part for Bobby. And they will be divided. They're going to be divided...only this thing makes it faster if you like.

- it's faster but...

[a committee member picks up a deck of ballots and begins to "fix" them with a pen, someone knocks on the door]

(commission voice):

- We're coming.

- Stop, stop, stop. Stop it. Stop it. Something happened."

Section 060500005, Malorad village, Borovan municipality, Vratsa region.

In addition to the mayor of the village, in Malorad they also elect the mayor of Borovan municipality and municipal councilors in Borovan - right there, through preferences, the Central Election Commission-Malorad is trying to send its own people.

"For Marty and Ceno". "Marty" is probably Martin Delovski, who is on the municipal list of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, and is also an unsuccessful candidate for mayor of the village.

Ceno must be Ceno Tsolovski, who is on the municipal list of "Vazrazhdane".

Ivo Ivanov was elected mayor of the village with 511 votes. He is from a large coalition, which includes the SDS, DPS, "Bulgarian Rise" and "Novoto Vreme". Second is the candidate of "Vazrazhdane" Iliya Vlaikov with 412 votes, third Martin Dilovski from BSP with 79 votes.

By decision 100, the Borovan Municipal Council announced the elected mayors. Ceno Tsenov Tsolovski was elected with 127 preferences. However, Martin Ivanov Dilkovski does not enter the Municipal Council - he has only 43 preferences, apparently they did not try hard enough in Malorad.

The prosecutor's office took up the case

Later in the day, the state prosecution announced that they were opening an investigation. As well as that the law provides from 1 to 5 years in prison:

Under the leadership of the District Prosecutor's Office - Vratsa, an investigation is being conducted into the falsification of voting results in the village of Malorad

District Prosecutor's Office - Vratsa initiates pre-trial proceedings for a crime committed against the political rights of citizens under Art. 169 of the Criminal Code.

The supervising prosecutor has given specific instructions to the investigative body for gathering evidence in connection with the verification of a report received by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the town of Byala Slatina.

It is currently known that at around 11:00 p.m. on 29/10/2023, an official from the composition of the CEC in the village of Malorad, Vratsa region, redacted the voting results of the held local elections for mayor and municipal councilors.

Interviews of witnesses, including members of the Municipal Election Commission - Borovan and a candidate from a relevant political party, are pending. Footage from available cameras in the perimeter around the crime scene and assigned video technical and facial identification expertise will be required.

All facts and circumstances relevant to the subject of proof must be clarified.

The law stipulates a punishment of "imprisonment" of one to five years for an official, as well as a person from the composition of an election commission, who in any way falsified the result of an election.