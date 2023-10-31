European Gas Reserves Exceed 99% Capacity Ahead of Winter Heating Season

Europe's underground gas storage facilities are poised for the upcoming heating season with more than 99% of their capacity filled, marking a significant milestone in the region's efforts to reduce energy dependence on Russia. As the traditional heating season is set to begin, European countries have met their obligations under a 2022 regulation to ensure gas storage facilities are at least 90% full by November 1.

Data provided by the Brussels-based organization "Gas Infrastructure Europe" confirms that all member states have fulfilled this requirement, further reducing the region's reliance on Russian natural gas. While some nations have surpassed the minimum storage levels, others remain close to the European target.

Bulgaria's gas storage facility, "Chiren," reached 97.66% capacity as of October 29, exceeding the mandatory 90% level in August. Latvia's storage facilities are currently 95.7% full, while Romania and Portugal report levels of over 105% and almost 106%, respectively.

Germany, once the largest consumer of Russian natural gas in Europe, has successfully filled 99.43% of its gas storage capacity, underlining the significant progress made to diversify energy sources.

Russian state company Gazprom, which has been a major supplier of natural gas to Europe, experienced a 2.4% decline in gas exports to the continent in October compared to September. These calculations are based on volumes shipped through Ukraine and Turkey, highlighting the ongoing shift away from Russian gas.

If this trend continues until the end of the year, Gazprom's exports to Europe in 2023 are expected to be roughly half the levels of the previous year. The volume of gas imported via pipelines is estimated to be between 28-29 billion cubic meters, according to "Reuters."

The Suja measuring station at the Russian-Ukrainian border and the Turkish Stream pipeline, which traverses the Black Sea, are the primary conduits for Russian gas to Europe. In October, these pipelines delivered a combined total of approximately 2.74 billion cubic meters, with a significant portion, about 1.45 billion cubic meters or 46.6 million cubic meters per day, transiting via the "Turkish Stream" pipeline through Bulgaria.

In 2022, Gazprom exported a total of 62 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe through gas pipelines. However, for the first ten months of the current year, exports stand at approximately 23 billion cubic meters, further highlighting the diminishing role of Russian gas in Europe.

Notably, consumption of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Europe has been increasing, surpassing pre-Ukraine conflict levels. European Union countries imported 40% more Russian LNG on tankers during the first seven months of the year compared to the same period in 2021. Spain and Belgium are among the leading purchasers of Russian LNG in Europe, with China being the world's largest consumer, accounting for 20% of total Russian LNG sales as of August.

While Europe is taking significant steps to reduce its energy dependence on Russia, it's worth noting that natural gas imports are not currently subject to sanctions in the European Union, distinguishing them from oil and coal imports from Russia.