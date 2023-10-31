Bulgarian Man in a Critical Condition after a Scaffolding Collapsed in Hamburg

Society » INCIDENTS | October 31, 2023, Tuesday // 15:55
A Bulgarian man is in a critical condition after a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in the German city of Hamburg on Monday morning (30 October). The man has been hospitalised, BTA reported, citing DPA, which quoted local authorities. In addition to the seriously injured man, four Bulgarians were killed in the incident, according to the DPA. An unknown number of people are still missing - believed to be buried under the rubble, the BBC reports.
 
Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry told BTA that the Bulgarian embassy had not received any official information about Bulgarians killed or injured in the incident in Hamburg.

 

