Turnout in Bulgaria's 29 October Local Elections was 44.94
Turnout in Bulgaria's 29 October local elections was 44.94, in line with preliminary forecasts by sociologists. More than 2 713 000 voters went to the polls out of a total of just over 6 038 000 on the electoral rolls. This can be seen from the data published on the Central Election Commission website.
In the previous local elections in 2019, the turnout in the first round was higher - 49.76%./BNR
