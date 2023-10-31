Boyko Borissov: We will not Support Terziev! I Know those Lazy Boys

"These elections are a punishment for the entire political class - 27% turnout - this is absolute illegitimacy. So few voted and such a low turnout - the analysts and each of us must come to a conclusion as to why we are going down like this". This is what GERB leader Boyko Borisсov said in Plovdiv, quoted by BGNES.

"Before the local elections, I said that the main goal of GERB is to be the first political force. You kindly do not want us to comment on this - the power of one party is in the whole country. Candidates for mayors of GERB and supported by us in the first round win 95 municipalities. Of them, 7 are regional cities. In 71 municipalities, candidates for mayors of GERB will go to the runoff.



In 17 regional cities, GERB is on the runoff, and it enters the runoff with the leading result," said Borissov. "And here's what the numbers say: 537,094 people voted for GERB - that's 1,500 local deputies in the country; WCC-DB - 273,184 people voted for them as municipal councilors - against 396 for WCC-DB in the country.

Even BSP and DPS have more than the 'Change' as municipal councilors in the country", calculated Borissov and continued: "When we won the elections in Sofia, we won with over 200 thousand votes, in 2019 Fandakova won with over 249 thousand votes. Now WCC and DB together have 119 thousand votes in Sofia - half of what we won.

The elections in Sofia haven't finished yet, so the results of GERB are excellent against the background of the others. As a politician with experience, I believe that even the fact that 'Vazrazhdane' and the other parties are going down, I don't want to think what the voter turnout will be in the elections for MEPs," the GERB leader also said.

"The best way to get Sofia back is to lose it. Now we have to save it from the rescuers - I know these people, they can't work because they are lazy. With 24 municipal councilors out of a total of 61 in the Sofia Municipal Council, they have the opportunity to make an assembly with BSP, Vazrazhdane, TISP, or with us. But for three years they were merciless - every joint and tile was photographed. Now I hope for your objectivity and equal arshin, you will be critical in the same way", Borissov addressed the journalists.

"The result of the elections in Sofia is expected after massive attacks against us for three years", added Borissov. "In Ruse, Pleven, Sliven, Gabrovo, Sevlievo WCC-DB are not even in the runoff, they are in third or fourth place there. Did you hear someone come out of them and call on their sympathizers to vote for GERB?" This is how Borissov answered a question regarding who will he support in the runoff in Sofia. "There is nothing worse than doing something unsolicited - good or support, so we in Sofia are running for district mayors, we will be active there; and as Hekimyan said - 'Better state property than state security'. Let the voters vote according to their conscience in the runoff in Sofia," said Borissov.

"It is already too late for WCC-DB to look to us for support, this was already done on Sunday evening, now it is too late", commented the leader of GERB. "I personally am not angry at all - these are 18 years under the management of GERB. We have seen the 'change' in the country - three years of impoverishment, three years of indebtedness, three years of nothing happening in the country. And now, about the budget, if it comes to that to the extent that - because I can no longer explain many things to my party - I will want these projects that we have promised to be pledged by name - the cities are literally collapsing", Borissov also said.

"There was nothing more natural than supporting each other in the country, and all the mayors would be on WCC-DB and GERB, and this would generate stability. They now think that with blackmail and pressure, things will happen, but they will not so. We raised Hekimyan to be independent, to be external to the party, to be able to correct mistakes, to have new ideas, an honest and prepared person. From now on, he will have functions in the party, but "voice of the people, voice of God. It is no longer wrong to be a communist, to be from State Security, it is now acceptable to harass people, this is now acceptable in Sofia. The results of Vili Lilkov - 5% for a true right-wing person, show that the transition in our country has already been completed," the GERB leader also pointed out.