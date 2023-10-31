United States Embassy Welcomes Largest US Trade and Investment Delegation to Visit Bulgaria in Recent Years

The US Embassy is delighted to welcome a delegation of 15 leading American companies to Bulgaria, November 1-2, for a series of high-level governmental and business engagements. This visit, organized by the American-Central European Business Association (ACEBA) and the US Commerce Department, represents the largest US trade and investment delegation to visit Bulgaria in recent years. The delegation will include US companies in the fields of health care, ICT, cybersecurity, agriculture, defense, and financial services who will meet with senior officials from across the Bulgarian government, as well as with private sector leaders, to discuss opportunities to increase trade and investment between the United States and Bulgaria.

Two-way trade between the United States and Bulgaria totals more than 2 billion dollars and the US Embassy is committed to helping grow our bilateral commercial partnership to ensure a healthier, more secure, and prosperous Bulgaria.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/US Embassy in Sofia