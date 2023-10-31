Vouchers of 500 Euros will be Provided to Working Parents in Greece to Hire a Babysitter

Working parents with young children in Greece will receive 500 euro vouchers to hire a babysitter, envisages a program announced by the Greek Ministry of the Family.

The measure is related to the shortage of places in kindergartens, BNR reported. This program provides daily care for every child up to preschool age, provided the parents work full-time.

If the mother works part-time, then she can receive 300 euros to hire a sitter during the hours she is busy.

Most of the applicants are pensioners with low incomes, the Greek ministry also reported.

