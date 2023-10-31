Russian Pipeline Gas Exports to Europe could be Cut in Half in 2023

Pipeline exports of natural gas to Europe from Russian energy giant Gazprom fell 2.4 percent in October from September, according to Reuters calculations based on volumes shipped through Ukraine and Turkey.

If supplies remain at roughly the same level in November and December, Gazprom's exports to Europe in 2023 will halve to 28-29 billion cubic meters, the agency's calculations show.

Average daily pipeline exports in October fell to 88.4 million cubic meters from 90.6 million cubic meters in September, according to calculations based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog and daily reports from Gazprom for the transit of gas through Ukraine.

The Sudzha measuring station on the Russian-Ukrainian border, as well as the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, which crosses the Black Sea, are the only functioning routes for the transfer of Russian gas to Europe, reminds Reuters.

Some time ago, Gazprom stopped the official publication of data on its exports.

Total supplies of natural gas by Gazprom to the EU through pipelines amounted to about 2.74 billion cubic meters in October. These supplies are roughly at the same level as in September, when they were 2.72 billion cubic meters.

Of these, about 1.45 billion cubic meters, or 46.6 million cubic meters per day, were sent via TurkStream.

Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe amounted to about 23 billion cubic meters in January-October this year, with a total of 62 billion cubic meters for the whole of 2022.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg