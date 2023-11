Bulgaria: WCC-DB and "Spasi Sofia" will have the Most Members in the New Sofia Municipal Council

In the capital municipal council WCC-DB, "Spasi Sofia" will have 23 municipal councilors, for GERB-SDS the mandates are 14, "BSP for Bulgaria" has 9 mandates.

"Vazrazhdane" will have 8 municipal councilors in the Sofia municipality, three each will be from "There Is Such a People" and local coalition KOD. One will be the municipal councilor from VMRO.

Nadezhda Yordanova: 17,000 are the invalid ballots in Sofia

"5,500 votes is the quota for a municipal councilor, that is, three municipal councilors disappeared into thin air because, unfortunately, the Central Electoral Commission did not resist the political pressure".

This was stated by Nadezhda Yordanova, an MP from WCC-DB, on BNT on Tuesday morning. 22,000 ballots are wit the choice "I do not support anyone", she added.

According to Nadezhda Yordanova, the CEC should not be formed on a quota basis according to who has how many deputies.

"The CEC should be a truly independent body, where professionalism comes to the fore, and not obedience to one or another political force. The path to this is clear - amendments to the Electoral Code are necessary, and why not a new Electoral Code". commented Yordanova.

According to her, yesterday's decision of the Supreme Court is a step in the right direction and restores confidence in the electoral process.

Terziev's lead over Grigorova is 38,006 votes. This is how the results for the election of mayor in Sofia look like with 100 percent processed protocols

The candidate of WCC-DB, "Spasi Sofia" Vasil Terziev has 118,138 votes or 31.82%

He is going to a runoff with BSP nominee Vanya Grigorova - 80,132 or 21.58%

The difference between the two is 38,006 votes.

GERB candidate Anton Hekimyan has 66,232 votes or 17.84%.

Deyan Nikolov, "Vazrazhdane" has 28,744 votes or 7.74%.

Vili Lilkov, KOD - 21,157 votes or 5.70%.

Ivaylo Valchev, TISP - 11,757 votes or 3.17%

Traicho Traikov was elected mayor of "Sredets", Bojilov of "Triaditsa"

Traicho Traikov, the WCC-DB candidate, was re-elected in the first round as regional mayor of "Sredets" with 6,138 votes or 53.65%, according to CEC data.

On Sunday, there will be no vote for regional mayor in "Triaditsa" either, where Dimitar Bozhilov from WCC-DB and "Spasi Sofia" won with 50.61 percent.

See who will govern Sofia in the next four years (FULL LIST):

Andrej Zografski, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Anna Ilieva Stoykova, Local coalition GERB /SDS/ Anton Garo Hekimyan, Local coalition GERB /SDS/ Anton Gospodinov Koichev, Local coalition GERB /SDS/ Asya Todorova Todorova, "THERE IS SUCH A PEOPLE" Blagovest Georgiev Georgiev, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Blagovesta Atanasova Kenarova, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Boyko Georgiev Dimitrov, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Bonka Sergeeva Vasileva, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Boris Borislavov Bonev, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Vanya Lazarova Tagareva, Local coalition GERB /SDS/ Vanya Rumenova Grigorova, "BSP FOR BULGARIA" (coalition "BSP FOR BULGARIA", "LEVITSATA!", "NEUTRAL BULGARIA", "CITIZENS' ALTERNATIVE", "ATAKA") Vasil Staykov Draganov, "VAZRAZHDANE" Veniamin Ivanov Vodenicharov, "VAZRAZHDANE" Ventsi Vencislavov Stoychev, "VAZRAZHDANE" Veselin Yordanov Kalanovski, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Vili Mladenov Lilkov, Local coalition KOD (DDD-DZ, BDF) Voyslav Georgiev Todorov, "BSP FOR BULGARIA" (coalition "BSP FOR BULGARIA", "LEVITSATA!", "NEUTRAL BULGARIA", "CITIZENS' ALTERNATIVE", "ATAKA") Georgi Valentinov Georgiev, Local coalition GERB /SDS/ Gergin Aleksandrov Borisov, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Greti Ivanova Stefanova, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Deyan Nikolaev Nikolov, "VAZRAZHDANE" Diana Ninova Tonova, "BSP FOR BULGARIA" (coalition "BSP FOR BULGARIA", "LEVITSATA!", "NEUTRAL BULGARIA", "CITIZENS' ALTERNATIVE", "ATAKA") Dimitar Boykov Vuchev, Local coalition GERB /SDS/ Dimitar Ivanov Danailov, "THERE IS SUCH A PEOPLE" Dimitar Petrov Shalafov, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Dimitar Parvanov Dimitrov, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Dimitar Hristov Petrov, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Diyan Velichkov Stamatov, Local coalition GERB /SDS/ Dragomir Ivanov Dragomirov, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Dragomir Hristov Mladenov, Local coalition GERB /SDS/ Ekaterina Evlogieva Yordanova, Local coalition GERB /SDS/ Emil Alexandrov Dimitrov, "VAZRAZHDANE" Emilia Bozhidarova Angelova, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Enyo Enev Savov, "BSP FOR BULGARIA" (coalition "BSP FOR BULGARIA", "LEVITSATA!", "NEUTRAL BULGARIA", "CITIZENS' ALTERNATIVE", "ATAKA") Ivaylo Yordanov Kostadinov, "VAZRAZHDANE" Ivaylo Hristov Yonkov, Local coalition KOD (DDD-DZ, BDF) Ivan Georgiev Sotirov, Local coalition KOD (DDD-DZ, BDF) Ivan Maksimov Peshev, "BSP FOR BULGARIA" (coalition "BSP FOR BULGARIA", "LEVITSATA!", "NEUTRAL BULGARIA", "CITIZENS' ALTERNATIVE", "ATAKA") Ivan Mityov Videlov, "BSP FOR BULGARIA" (coalition "BSP FOR BULGARIA", "LEVITSATA!", "NEUTRAL BULGARIA", "CITIZENS' ALTERNATIVE", "ATAKA") Ivan Mihailov Alexiev, "VAZRAZHDANE" Ivan Yanchov Takov, "BSP FOR BULGARIA" (coalition "BSP FOR BULGARIA", "LEVITSATA!", "NEUTRAL BULGARIA", "CITIZENS' ALTERNATIVE", "ATAKA") Carlos Arnaldo Contrera, VMRO - BULGARIAN NATIONAL MOVEMENT Krasimir Rangelov Galabov, "VAZRAZHDANE" Lorita Georgieva Radeva, Local coalition GERB /SDS/ Lyubomir Mihailov Minchev, Local coalition GERB /SDS/ Marta Rumenova Georgieva, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Miroslav Laszlo Borsos, Local coalition GERB /SDS/ Nikolay Velov Velchev, "BSP FOR BULGARIA" (coalition "BSP FOR BULGARIA", "LEVITSATA!", "NEUTRAL BULGARIA", "CITIZENS' ALTERNATIVE", "ATAKA") Plamen Ivanov Danailov, "THERE IS SUCH A PEOPLE" Plamena Stamenova Terziradeva- Velkova, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Proshko Nachev Proshkov, Local coalition GERB /SDS/ Rositsa Yuri Nikolova, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Saad Tammam Alwani, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Simeon Borisov Stavrev, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Stanislav Chavdarov Mladenov, "BSP FOR BULGARIA" (coalition "BSP FOR BULGARIA", "LEVITSATA!", "NEUTRAL BULGARIA", "CITIZENS' ALTERNATIVE", "ATAKA") Stefan Atanasov Spasov, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Tatiana Nikolova Georgieva, Local coalition GERB /SDS/ Hristo Nikolaev Koparanov, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Tsvetelina Kalinova Simeonova- Zarkin, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA") Tsvetomir Iliev Petrov, "WE CONTINUE THE CHANGE - DEMOCRATIC BULGARIA" ("SPASI SOFIA")

