Netflix Prepares its First Live Streaming of a Golf Tournament with Celebrities

According to reports from the renowned The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is preparing to foray into live streaming of sporting events with its first live streaming of a golf tournament featuring celebrity golfers and Formula One drivers.

Although the tournament's planning is still under discussion, it is expected to occur in Las Vegas, between poker hands and slot bonus rounds at the best casinos and rocking parties, providing an exciting sports experience for Netflix subscribers.

The report mentions that the tournament participants will be selected from celebrities featured in popular Netflix series, including the docuseries 'Drive to Survive' and the 'Full Swing' series. These productions have captured the attention of sports fans, providing a behind-the-scenes look and unique perspective on the world of golf and Formula One.

With this event, Netflix is taking an essential step in entering the world of live-streaming sporting events. This initiative follows the successful live streaming of Chris Rock's stand-up special, which took place in March, after several rumors and expectations surrounding Netflix's foray into this arena.

While discussions about the tournament are in the early stages, Netflix executives have been exploring the possibility of streaming live sporting events for over a year.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Netflix golf tournament would allow users to enjoy live sports programming without paying for an additional package. This strategy follows the trend of other streaming companies that have acquired streaming rights to sporting events. So Netflix seeks to provide its subscribers with a comprehensive entertainment experience, including live sports content, at no additional cost.

In the past, Netflix showed interest in obtaining live-streaming rights to Formula One, but the WSJ report claims that ESPN won the auction with a three-year deal.

In addition, the streaming platform has expressed interest in acquiring the rights to broadcast tennis and cycling events and has even explored the possibility of investing in lower-profile leagues. These strategic moves reflect Netflix's ambition to expand its catalog and appeal to a diverse audience.

The Wall Street Journal also suggests that choosing a golf tournament as the first sporting event streamed live by Netflix is a strategy to ensure streaming success. The company wants to ensure a seamless experience and captivate viewers with quality content.

Finally, by opting for a popular and widely viewed sport such as golf, Netflix seeks to captivate a large subscriber base and establish itself as a relevant player in live sports streaming.

The keys to Netflix's success in its 26 years of history

Netflix's business idea was straightforward: to satisfy the need for home entertainment by eliminating those aspects that bothered people. In its first stage -as a subscription service that delivered DVDs to homes- Netflix eliminated the things that most annoyed Blockbuster's customers. This company dominated the market back in time.

The advantages it offered went directly to attacking what people hated about its competition:

You didn't have to leave the house to get the DVDs.

They offered a flat rate with no limit on rentals (instead of having to pay for each DVD individually).

No late fees for late returns (Blockbuster's fines were epic).

In addition, what would end up revolutionizing the entertainment industry was the extension of the business to the digital world.

The streaming platform, launched in 2007, managed to stand up to its direct competitor, television, whose consumption began to erode thanks to Netflix's flexibility and accessibility.

Also, Netflix had to deal with piracy; from the beginning, they were confident that people would be willing to pay for the service if they offered something more convenient than pirating. Time did prove that they were right.

Netflix tries to distinguish itself from competitors by efficiency

Netflix has technology in its DNA, which explains its obsession with being as efficient as possible, constantly improving the service. Many of the changes it introduces on the platform result from months of testing new things on small groups of users.

This philosophy has positioned the platform at the top regarding user interface and user experience, far ahead of its competitors.

As in the case of Netflix's first foray into live sports broadcasts next fall, starting with golf, the platform plans to get there first to stand out from the competitors and increase its profits more and more.

In fact, until now, Netflix executives have always been wary of getting involved in this type of live content, mainly due to the high cost of purchasing broadcasting rights.

But this golf tournament would offer Netflix the possibility of experimenting with sports programming and ascertaining the genuine interest of its potential subscribers without making such a high investment as would be involved in acquiring the rights to one of the significant soccer, basketball, or baseball leagues.