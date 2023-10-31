Israel will Not Agree to an End to Hostilities against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel will fight until victory against Hamas.

Amid recent UN warnings about the dire situation for civilians in the Gaza Strip, the United States said an increase in humanitarian aid was possible.

"Israel will not cease fire against Hamas in the Gaza Strip because that would mean surrendering to terrorists and barbarians", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Just as the US did not agree to a cease-fire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cease-fire against Hamas after the horrific attacks of October 7," he said.

Netanyahu quoted the Bible that there is a time for peace and a time for war:

"This is a time for war - a war for our common future".

He officially confirmed that a fifth hostage kidnapped by Hamas in the October 7 attack, when 1,400 people were killed and more than 200 captured, has been released.

Israel has expanded its ground operations, prompting new international calls to protect civilians in Gaza.

The Israeli military said it had struck more than 600 Hamas targets in the past few days. Airstrikes have also been carried out in Lebanon against the Shiite "Hezbollah" movement, an ally of Hamas.

Only a few dozen trucks of humanitarian aid have reached Gaza. According to Washington, 100 trucks a day could enter the enclave of more than two million people.

Israel renewed its warnings to the civilian population to move from the northern part of the Palestinian territory to the south.

Gaza is "hell on Earth," Palestinian UN representative Riyad Mansour said.

According to the Palestinian side, more than 8,300 people died in the Israeli attacks.

Israel's UN envoy Gilad Erdan pinned a yellow star to his chest during the Security Council meeting and said he would wear it "with pride" until the council condemned Hamas' atrocities.

Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzya, said that "a humanitarian catastrophe of biblical proportions is unfolding in the Gaza Strip."

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg