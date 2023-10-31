Election Results with 100% Processed Protocols in Bulgaria: Terziev - 31.80%, Grigorova - 21.59% in Sofia

The Central Electoral Commission published the results with 100% of the protocols of the sectional electoral commissions have been processed throughout the country in the municipal electoral commissions in 27 regional cities. These are Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Veliko Tarnovo, Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Lovech, Kardjali, Kyustendil, Montana, Pazardjik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Ruse, Targovishte, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Sofia, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Shumen and Yambol.

In eight of them, there will be no runoff, as there is a winner already in the first round. These are Burgas, Vratsa, Montana, Yambol, Stara Zagora, Pernik, Kardjali and Targovishte.

It is already clear the two candidates who will face each other in the runoff in Sofia on November 5 - the candidates of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Vasil Terziev and Vanya Grigorova, nominated by the coalition "BSP for Bulgaria". 31.80% of the citizens of Sofia or 119,121 people voted for Terziev, and 21.59% or 80,875 people voted for Grigorova. 66,792 people decided to trust the GERB-SDS candidate Anton Hekimyan, who received 17.83%.

The difference in Varna between the candidates of GERB Ivan Portnih and WCC-DB Blagomir Kotsev is less than 5%.

The two candidates for the mayor's seat in Pleven have the smallest difference in percentages - Valentin Hristov from GERB has only 1.06% in front of the second Georgi Spartanski, nominated by an Initiative Committee.

The distribution of Municipal Councils in the country is now clear.

In the capital, the WCC-DB coalition (with "Spasi Sofia") wins 34% of the seats in the local parliament. Second are GERB-SDS with 19.9 percent, and third is the local coalition "BSP for Bulgaria" with 13.9%.

In Varna, WCC-DB and GERB have almost equal results in the local municipal council - with 14.6 and 14.4 percent, respectively. Third are Vazrajdane with 12%.

In the local parliament in Plovdiv, GERB will have a 23% majority. Second are WCC-DB with 18 percent, third are the local coalition "United for Plovdiv" with 13.4%.

Over 9% are the invalid ballots for municipal councilors in Plovdiv. This is due to the wrong filling in of the ballot.

Plovdiv was also one of the regions with the most wrong protocols. From there there was also the most serious delay in uploading the scanned protocols.

