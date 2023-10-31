COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 468 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 registered for the last 24 hours are 468, and 61.97% of them were not vaccinated, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

They were detected using 3,380 tests, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 13.846%.

There were 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, and 63.64% of them were not vaccinated. This brings the number of victims since the start of the pandemic to 38,553.

Those cured in the last 24 hours were 345, their total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,278,819.

5,890 cases remain active, of which 480 are hospitalized, including 23 in intensive care units. Newly admitted to hospitals for the last 24 hours are 96, 69.79% of them have not been vaccinated.

In total, 4,695,455 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus were administered in Bulgaria, of which 1,654 were given in the last 24 hours. 2,077,957 people were fully vaccinated, of which 993,185 received a booster dose, and 120,615 received a second booster.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal