Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Warm Today, Increased Probability for Rain from Tomorrow

Today will be mostly sunny. Cloudiness will increase in the evening over Northwestern Bulgaria and it will rain in some places before midnight. A light southerly wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be between 22°C and 27°C, in Sofia - around 23°C.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea. It will blow weak, in the northern regions - to moderate wind from the south-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 19°C and 23°C. The temperature of the sea water is 19-21°C, lower in the area of Shabla. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots.

Sunny weather in the mountains too. A moderate southwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 18°C, at 2000 meters - around 12°C.

On Wednesday and Thursday there will be areas with precipitation, more significant and in more places during the second day. A cooling is also coming, more significant on Thursday. It will be sunny on Friday, with morning fog in some places, but there will be rain again on Saturday.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology