Local Elections: Bulgarians can Vote with Machines in the Runoff on Sunday
The Supreme Administrative Court annulled the Central Elections Commission's decision regarding the annulment of the machine vote. This means that Bulgarians can vote by machine on the Sunday runoff. Appeals from yesterday's vote have been dismissed.
The decision of the Supreme Court cannot be appealed. It is up to the CEC to make a decision.
The CEC canceled the machine voting for the local vote on October 29 after the scandal erupted with the recording of the hash code by the Deputy Minister of Management Mihail Stoyanov. The meeting of the Supreme Court lasted more than 5 hours.
