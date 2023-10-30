Bulgarian MP: Around 20% of the Paper Ballots are Invalid due to the Cancellation of Machine Voting

"Around 20% of the paper ballots cast in the first round of yesterday's local elections were counted as invalid - this is the result of the cancellation of machine voting". This was commented to BTV by the MP from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and former minister of e-government Bozhidar Bojanov on the occasion of the decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC) on Friday (October 27).

"The CEC did not formally make a decision based on the reference (of the National Security State Agency - SANS), but due to delayed certification of the machines by the Ministry of Electronic Management (MEU). This is the subject of the dispute. The CEC did not consider whether there is a risk to the machine voting, were influenced by political statements," he pointed out and insisted that the SANS report makes insinuations and attributes statements made by Deputy Minister of e-Government Mihail Stoinov, which he denies having said.

According to Bojanov, who is an IT specialist, it is not true that the machines were compromised, and the video recording of the process by the Deputy Minister of e-Government Mikhail Stoynov - installing the machine, recording data, section and checking whether the machine works, is not a violation.

He recalled that the machines print a receipt and everyone can see if their vote was counted correctly by the device.

"The machines cannot be influenced in any way. The code is provided to all parties and coalitions and is not secret. It describes every function of the machines. Practically nothing of the codes and keys can be influenced. I will disappoint Boyko Borissov - the printer in the GERB office also has a code. The keys guaranteeing the security of the election process are stored in the CEC. They are created in front of the representatives of the parties and coalitions, protected by the passwords of three members of the CEC," he added.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg