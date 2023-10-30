TRAGEDY: Four Bulgarians Died in Hamburg

Society » INCIDENTS | October 30, 2023, Monday // 18:53
Bulgaria: TRAGEDY: Four Bulgarians Died in Hamburg Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

Four Bulgarians died after a construction scaffolding collapsed in Hamburg, DPA reported, referring to the German emergency services.

The fire department said four bodies were found while clearing the debris and that all the workers who were previously reported missing have now been found. The eight-story scaffolding collapsed onto a lift shaft this morning shortly after nine o'clock local time. The height of the debris reached the second floor of the building next to which the facility was located. About 150 rescuers are working at the scene of the accident.

