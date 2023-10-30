Local Elections in Bulgaria: "I Do Not Support Anyone" is a Valid Vote
So far, 52 municipal election commissions out of a total of 265 have brought the sectional protocols and other papers and materials to the Central Election Commission, reports the National Television.
No later than 48 hours after the end of the voting - that is, by tomorrow evening, the Regional Election Commission shall adopt a decision to announce an elected mayor of a municipality, a mayor of a district, a mayor of a town hall or to schedule a second round for the election of a mayor.
In contrast to the blank ballot, the vote with the choice "I do not support anyone" is a valid vote, the deputy chairwoman and spokesperson of the CEC Rositsa Mateva commented for the National Radio:
"Those who vote 'don't support anyone' know that this is an actual vote. It would be interesting if, where there is such a case, for example, one candidate, the box 'don't support anyone' turns out to get more votes than the candidate. Unfortunately, this candidate cannot be selected as the winner, there must be a runoff."
