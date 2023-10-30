Bulgaria will Assess where the Revenues from the Tax for the Transfer of Russian Gas will be Directed

"The European Commission has been notified of the recently taken measure by Bulgaria regarding gas supplies. We are in close contact with Bulgaria and the other affected countries to assess and discuss the possible repercussions of this measure", said a spokesperson of the EC at a press conference in response to questions related to the tax for the transfer of Russian gas through Bulgaria.

Regarding the question of where the revenues from this tax will be directed - "this is a national measure, the decision is up to the Bulgarian authorities", added the spokesperson. He pointed out that the pan-European steps related to the import of fuel from Russia are accepted unanimously by the EU countries.

The spokesman noted that the EU sanctions approved so far foresee measures against the import of coal and oil from Russia, but not of gas. The EU has set itself the goal of getting rid of dependence on the import of Russian fossil fuels as soon as possible, the spokesman added.

