Local Elections in Bulgaria: Many Runoffs in Most Sofia Districts

Runoffs for mayor are looming this Sunday in most Sofia districts. En masse, they will be between the candidates of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria"-"Spasi Sofia" and those of GERB.

For WCC-DB-SS, there are currently six almost certain mayors, three of them in the first round - for the distirctis "Triaditsa", "Sredets", "Izgrev", "Slatina", "Lozenets", "Oborishte". They also count on mayoral seats in "Krasno Selo", "Ovcha Kupel", "Mladost", "Studentski", "Kremikovtsi", "Nadezhda".

"The bastion of GERB" - Boyko Borissov's home of "Bankya" district - might also elect a mayor after the second round. Although there is still a chance for GERB to win it first.

This is shown by the data of the Central Electoral Commission, although based on only 30.4% processed protocols, as well as a survey made by Bulgarian media "Club Z" among the political parties.

The current mayors of the "Triaditsa" district - Dimitar Bozhilov, of "Sredets" - Traicho Traikov, and of "Izgrev" - Delyan Georgiev are from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria". The three win the first round. However, since the data is not final and is at an early stage of processing, surprises are still possible and some of them will go to the second round.

According to preliminary data, Bozhilov received 50.94% of votes, and Traikov - 53.96%. Their results can be considered a success for the coalition, given that in 2019 they won their posts after a runoff.

Georgiev now enjoys the support of 54.05 percent of voters in "Izgrev", having won the post in a runoff in 2019. Then he was a candidate of the Bulgarian Socialist Pary, but subsequently, he opposed the party, including on issues such as the machine and paper vote and the socialists lost confidence in him.

Still unknown is the "Slatina" district, which in the last local elections was won in the second round by Georgi Iliev. However, the WCC-DB candidate is now probably going to a runoff with Borislav Borisov (GERB). The difference between the two is significant - for Iliev the support is 44.76 percent and for the candidate of Boyko Borissov's party - 13.86%. The expectation of the coalition is that the current mayor will win the second round, but his chance for the first remains as well - with fully processed protocols.

The same is the situation in another "blue bastion" - the "Lozenets" district. The current mayor Konstantin Pavlov won the last vote for the local authority in the second round, but almost certainly this time will go to a runoff. Pavlov has a solid lead over GERB candidate Angelina Toteva - 43.48% against 16.49%. In the "Slatina" district, WCC-DB expects a new mandate for their candidate.

Georgi Kuzmov (44.14%), the candidate of the "Oborishte" coalition, is close to winning the first round, but the data of the Central Election Commission so far indicate a runoff - with GERB's candidate Yoanna Dragneva (17.04%).

One of the more interesting battles will be the one in "Krasno Selo", whose former mayor Rosina Stanislavova was removed ahead of schedule after a series of decisions of the anti-corruption commission. The municipal council of the capital held a number of meetings, and was still unable to find a replacement for her to complete her term. Thus, in the end, the municipal councilor from "Ataka" Rumen Rusev was appointed as a compromise. Subsequently, Rusev was recognized by GERB and nominated as a candidate for mayor of the region. Now he is facing the runoff against WCC-DB candidate from the "Spasi Sofia" quota - Tsveta Nikolaeva. Nikolaeva has a lead of 34.93% to 17.64 percent for Rusev.

The situation is the same in "Ovcha Kupel". The current mayor Angel Stefanov ("Democratic Bulgarina") won the vote 4 years ago in the second round and today he almost certainly goes to a runoff with 33.33% support at the moment against 17.58% for Borislav Todorov (GERB).

In "Mladost", the current mayor - the independent Stefan Stefanov, remains third, having won the first round in 2019. Thus, the run-off on Sunday is again between WCC-DB and GERB. Based on the protocols processed so far, the candidate of the coalition Ivaylo Kukurin receives support of 34.61%, and the candidate of GERB - Yulian Peychev - 16.61%.

In "Kremikovtsi", Lilia Donkova (WCC-DB) will also battle in a runoff for a second term - against Boris Petrov (GERB). So far, Donkova has 41.81% support, and Petrov - 20.64%.

The two political giants will argue for "Nadezhda" as well. The GERB candidate Dimitar Dimov currently has 33.33% support, and the WCC-DB candidate - Rumen Dimitrov - with 22.60%. In 2019, Dimov won the mayor's post also in a runoff - then against a candidate from the left.

Another interesting case - from the "Studentski" district. There, the current mayor, nominated by "Democratic Bulgaria" in 2019 - Petko Goranov and WCC-DB's candidate for this election Eney Enchev - are facing each other. Goranov now decided to run as an independent candidate and received 19.46% of the vote. Those for the coalition candidate are 32.48 percent.

One of the most contested battles in Sofia, with the participation of WCC-DB and GERB, will be the one for "Lyulin". The difference between the two candidates is short. Georgi Todorov (WCC-DB) received 23.69% of the votes, and Milko Mladenov (GERB) - 23.30%. In practice, the coalition has a chance to win the district won by Mladenov in 2019 in a runoff with BSP candidate Maya Alexandrova. Then the DB candidate took only 10 percent of the votes. However, GERB predicts that the victory will go to their candidate.

The situation is the same in "Serdika" and "Poduyane" - results with a difference within the statistical error - between the candidates of WCC-DB and GERB.

In "Poduyane", the candidate of the coalition Kristiyan Hristov received support of 27.63%, and the candidate of GERB - Petar Mitev - 24.70%. Unlike in 2019, when the right-wing parties came in third, and the battle was between GERB and BSP, now the coalition believes that they have a chance, albeit minimal, for the district won by Borissov's party.

In "Serdika", Momchil Daskalov (WCC-DB) takes 27.85%, and the current mayor Todor Krastev (GERB) - 25.40%. In the vote 4 years ago, Krastev won in the second round.

In the "Pancharevo" district, the situation repeats the one in "Mladost". The independent mayor and candidate for a new term, Nikolay Gyurov, remains third, and GERB and WCC-DB go to the runoff, with the small lead here this time for Borissov's candidate Evgenia Alexieva (33.33%) compared to 29.45% for that of the coalition - Milena Alexieva.

WCC-DB and GERB are also in the runoff in "Vazrazhdane" district - Stanislav Iliev from the coalition receives 33.4% of the votes, and the current mayor Savina Savova - 24.32%

Again - WCC-DB and GERB will also fight for "Vitosha". Zarko Klinkov (WCC-DB) has 33.98% support, and Teodor Petkov - with 27.78%. 4 years ago, Petkov won the mayor's seat in a disputed runoff with the then right-wing candidate Hristo Valchanov.

"Ilinden" district will also choose this Sunday between WCC-DB and GERB - Emil Branchevsky (WCC-DB) will face Ivan Bozhilov, and so far the former receives the support of 30.41 percent, and the latter - 25.61%. As with the "Nadezhda" district, the current mayor Bozhilov won the last vote of the second round against a BSP candidate.

The situation in the native "Bankya" district of GERB leader Boyko Borissov is interesting. The current mayor Rangel Markov, who in 2019 won the first round with 61 percent of the votes, now takes 46.37%. If, with 100% processed protocols, Markov does not pass the 50 percent mark, then he can face a runoff either against the candidate of "Vazrazhdane" or against the candidate of WCC-DB, whose results are currently close. Anton Brankov ("Vazrazhdane") has 19.60% support so far, and Georgi Atanasov (WCC-DB) - with 19.11%. However, there is no doubt that GERB will take the district again, and it is even possible in the first round.

The situation is also unclear in "Krasna Polyana", where WCC-DB, GERB and BSP have very close results and the early stage of processing the protocols does not allow to determine who will be the first two candidates who will go to the runoff. Dimitar Petrov (WCC-DB) has 26.28% support, Georgi Milanov (BSP) - 22.00%, and Ivan Chakarov (GERB) - 21.34%.

And in the "Iskar" district, an obscure triple battle is emerging. The WCC-DB candidate Yasen Rusev currently takes 24.62% of the votes, the current mayor Ivaylo Tsekov (GERB) has 21.70%, and third is Boris Tsvetkov from BSP (17.46%).

In "Vrabnitsa" the results are also similar, but for now the GERB candidate Mladen Mladenov leads more convincingly (28.10%). BSP candidate Venera Kaleva has 22.22 percent of the votes, and right after her is WCC-DB candidate Rumen Kostadinov with a 2 percent difference (20.00%).

In "Novi Iskar" the battle will be between the current mayor Daniela Raicheva (GERB) with her 35.32% support and the independent Vladislav Vladimirov (30.76%).

In 2019, "Democratic Bulgaria" managed to win 8 mayoral seats, two were the independent candidates, and BSP won with one mayor, which practically broke the monopoly of GERB in the capital. Boyko Borissov's party, however, took the remaining 13 district mayors.

