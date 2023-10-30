Matthew Perry's Cause of Death is still Unknown

The cause of death of American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry is not known, pending further investigation, the BBC reported.

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ, which first reported the "Friends" star's death, said he was found dead in a hot tub at his home on Saturday, October 28.

Perry's autopsy did not provide a clear answer to the question of the cause of his sudden death, and the results of toxicology tests are now awaited.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, a Los Angeles police spokesman confirmed to CBS News.

Matthew Perry, who has died aged 54, was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV show "Friends", which ran from 1994 to 2004.

