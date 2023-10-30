Von der Leyen called on North Macedonia to Finish the Changes to its Constitution
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on North Macedonia to finish the changes to its constitution.
She gave a joint briefing with Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski in Skopje, where she is visiting as part of her tour of the Western Balkans.
"The first steps have been taken in your parliament and that's good news. I hope all parties take this moment to move forward. Because now really is the time - across the EU and in the countries that want to join it, for the enlargement process. It is important to capture this moment. Of course, I know how many challenges there may be in this process, but I am sure that you will be able to justify your reputation as a successful multi-ethnic society".
Ursula von der Leyen also stated that the European Union plans to help the countries of the Western Balkans to continue the reforms necessary for their European integration with investments of 6 billion euros. North Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo, Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina should take advantage of the "window of opportunity" for EU enlargement and work to bring their countries into line with European standards, added the EC president.
Bulgaria is insisting that Bulgarians must be registered as a rightful part of the citizens of North Macedonia before lifting its veto on the country's accession to the EU.
