Where will there be Runoffs in Bulgaria's Local Elections: Results by City
In which cities and towns in Bulgaria will there be a runoff, this is revealed by the data from the Central Election Commission this morning. The data is still inconclusive. The percentages of protocols processed by city are different. As of 1 p.m., they are 100% in all regional cities except Sofia, Plovdiv and Shumen.
Blagoevgrad
Ilko Stoyanov, Initiative Committee – 27.07% against Metodi Baikushev from WCC-DB – 21.75%
Varna
Ivan Portnih from GERB with 26.57% against Blagomir Kotsev from WCC-DB with 21.56%
Veliko Tarnovo
Daniel Panov from GERB with 42.37% against Yordan Terziyski from WCC-DB – 20.97%
Vidin
Tsvetan Tsenkov from SDS (Novoto Vreme) with 37.41% against Alexander Mateev from GERB with 19.18%.
Gabrovo
Tanya Hristova from GERB with 47.17% against Daniel Petrov from "Vazrazhdane" - 11.44%.
Dobrich
Yordan Yordanov MK DBG (DBG, TISP, NDSV, SSD, GN and VMRO-BND) - 27.21% against Krasimir Nikolov from GERB - 21.88%.
Kyustendil
Petar Paunov from Local coalition GERB / GERB, SDS, VMRO-BND, ZNS, DBG, GERGYOVDEN MOVEMENT, Democratic Action Movement - DZ, BULGARIAN VOICE, BDS RADICALS, CONSERVATIVE BULGARIA PARTY, NDSV, UNION OF PATRIOTIC FORCES "DEFENSE", BULGARIA OF REGIONS/ - 28.45% against Ognyan Atanasov - 25.99%.
Lovech
Valentina Nedyalkova from GERB (SDS) - 30.10% against Stracimir Petkov from TISP - 19.26%.
Pazardzhik
Todor Popov from Novoto Vreme with 39.31% against Petar Kulenski from WCC-DB with 16.17%
Pleven
Valentin Hristov from GERB with 19.44% against Georg Spartanski with 18.38%.
Plovdiv
Kostadin Dimitrov from GERB with 33.08% against Ivaylo Staribratov with 16.94%
Razgrad
Miroslav Gruncharov from WCC-DB with 23.70% against Dobrin Dobrev with 18.80%
Ruse
Pencho Milkov from BSP ("Levitsata", "POLITICAL MOVEMENT OF SOCIAL DEMOCRATS", "ALTERNATIVE FOR THE CITIZENS", "MIR") with 37.06% against Ivan Ivanov from GERB with 15.29%
Silistra
Alexander Sabanov with 46.67% against Ivelin Ivanov from GERB with 35.52%
Sliven
Stefan Radev from GERB with 37.66% against Plamen Stoyanov from "Direct Democracy" with 21.73%
Smolyan
Nikolay Melemov from GERB with 26.41% against Stefan Sabrutev from "Our City" Movement with 20.59%.
Sofia (capital)
Vasil Terziev from WCC-DB (Spasi Sofia) with 31.80% against Vanya Grigorova from BSP with 22.02%.
Haskovo
Stanislav Dechev from GERB with 47.72% against Nikolay Stavrev (independent) with 20.08%.
Shumen
Hristo Hristov from BSP with 26.76% against Georgi Kolev from GERB with 21.29%.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Local Elections: Bulgarians can Vote with Machines in the Runoff on Sunday
- » Bulgarian MP: Around 20% of the Paper Ballots are Invalid due to the Cancellation of Machine Voting
- » In the Runoffs on Sunday: Machines might be Used for Voting in Bulgaria's Local Elections
- » Local Elections in Bulgaria: "I Do Not Support Anyone" is a Valid Vote
- » Local Elections in Bulgaria: Many Runoffs in Most Sofia Districts
- » Local Elections in Bulgaria: Sozopol, Tsarevo and Primorsko with Mayors in the First Round