Where will there be Runoffs in Bulgaria's Local Elections: Results by City

October 30, 2023, Monday
Bulgaria: Where will there be Runoffs in Bulgaria's Local Elections: Results by City

In which cities and towns in Bulgaria will there be a runoff, this is revealed by the data from the Central Election Commission this morning. The data is still inconclusive. The percentages of protocols processed by city are different. As of 1 p.m., they are 100% in all regional cities except Sofia, Plovdiv and Shumen.

Blagoevgrad

Ilko Stoyanov, Initiative Committee – 27.07% against Metodi Baikushev from WCC-DB – 21.75%

Varna

Ivan Portnih from GERB with 26.57% against Blagomir Kotsev from WCC-DB with 21.56%

Veliko Tarnovo

Daniel Panov from GERB with 42.37% against Yordan Terziyski from WCC-DB – 20.97%

Vidin

Tsvetan Tsenkov from SDS (Novoto Vreme) with 37.41% against Alexander Mateev from GERB with 19.18%.

Gabrovo

Tanya Hristova from GERB with 47.17% against Daniel Petrov from "Vazrazhdane" - 11.44%.

Dobrich

Yordan Yordanov MK DBG (DBG, TISP, NDSV, SSD, GN and VMRO-BND) - 27.21% against Krasimir Nikolov from GERB - 21.88%.

Kyustendil

Petar Paunov from Local coalition GERB / GERB, SDS, VMRO-BND, ZNS, DBG, GERGYOVDEN MOVEMENT, Democratic Action Movement - DZ, BULGARIAN VOICE, BDS RADICALS, CONSERVATIVE BULGARIA PARTY, NDSV, UNION OF PATRIOTIC FORCES "DEFENSE", BULGARIA OF REGIONS/ - 28.45% against Ognyan Atanasov - 25.99%.

Lovech

Valentina Nedyalkova from GERB (SDS) - 30.10% against Stracimir Petkov from TISP - 19.26%.

Pazardzhik

Todor Popov from Novoto Vreme with 39.31% against Petar Kulenski from WCC-DB with 16.17%

Pleven

Valentin Hristov from GERB with 19.44% against Georg Spartanski with 18.38%.

Plovdiv

Kostadin Dimitrov from GERB with 33.08% against Ivaylo Staribratov with 16.94%

Razgrad

Miroslav Gruncharov from WCC-DB with 23.70% against Dobrin Dobrev with 18.80%

Ruse

Pencho Milkov from BSP ("Levitsata", "POLITICAL MOVEMENT OF SOCIAL DEMOCRATS", "ALTERNATIVE FOR THE CITIZENS", "MIR") with 37.06% against Ivan Ivanov from GERB with 15.29%

Silistra

Alexander Sabanov with 46.67% against Ivelin Ivanov from GERB with 35.52%

Sliven

Stefan Radev from GERB with 37.66% against Plamen Stoyanov from "Direct Democracy" with 21.73%

Smolyan

Nikolay Melemov from GERB with 26.41% against Stefan Sabrutev from "Our City" Movement with 20.59%.

Sofia (capital)

Vasil Terziev from WCC-DB (Spasi Sofia) with 31.80% against Vanya Grigorova from BSP with 22.02%.

Haskovo

Stanislav Dechev from GERB with 47.72% against Nikolay Stavrev (independent) with 20.08%.

Shumen

Hristo Hristov from BSP with 26.76% against Georgi Kolev from GERB with 21.29%.

