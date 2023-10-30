Local Elections in Bulgaria: Sozopol, Tsarevo and Primorsko with Mayors in the First Round

Politics | October 30, 2023, Monday // 13:45
Bulgaria: Local Elections in Bulgaria: Sozopol, Tsarevo and Primorsko with Mayors in the First Round @Pixabay

Sozopol, Primorsko and Tsarevo elected mayors in the first round of the local elections in Bulgaria.

The former governor of Sozopol, Tihomir Yanakiev, who is backed by a coalition of BSP, MIR and "Bulgarski Glas", won 57.18% with 100% processed sectional protocols in the Regional Election Commission. The same coalition also has an impressive majority in the municipal council - 49.50 percent. In the race for councilors GERB has 24.83%, Citizens for the Municipality - 5.42% and Bulgarian Rise - 3.21 percent.

In Primorsko, Ivan Gaikov from GERB takes the place of Dimitar Germanov. He gets 50.03%. The municipal list has a similar result - 50.02 percent. Citizens for the municipality have 18.56%, MIR - 9.01%, and Bulgarian rise - 6.68 percent.

The deputy mayor of Tsarevo, Marin Dimov, was the clear winner of yesterday's vote - he received 66.83%. Dimov has a higher result than the list of GERB, which received 63.06 percent. "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" has 17.34%, and BSP - 8.53%.

