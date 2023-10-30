Local Elections in Bulgaria: Sozopol, Tsarevo and Primorsko with Mayors in the First Round
Sozopol, Primorsko and Tsarevo elected mayors in the first round of the local elections in Bulgaria.
The former governor of Sozopol, Tihomir Yanakiev, who is backed by a coalition of BSP, MIR and "Bulgarski Glas", won 57.18% with 100% processed sectional protocols in the Regional Election Commission. The same coalition also has an impressive majority in the municipal council - 49.50 percent. In the race for councilors GERB has 24.83%, Citizens for the Municipality - 5.42% and Bulgarian Rise - 3.21 percent.
In Primorsko, Ivan Gaikov from GERB takes the place of Dimitar Germanov. He gets 50.03%. The municipal list has a similar result - 50.02 percent. Citizens for the municipality have 18.56%, MIR - 9.01%, and Bulgarian rise - 6.68 percent.
The deputy mayor of Tsarevo, Marin Dimov, was the clear winner of yesterday's vote - he received 66.83%. Dimov has a higher result than the list of GERB, which received 63.06 percent. "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" has 17.34%, and BSP - 8.53%.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Local Elections: Bulgarians can Vote with Machines in the Runoff on Sunday
- » Bulgarian MP: Around 20% of the Paper Ballots are Invalid due to the Cancellation of Machine Voting
- » In the Runoffs on Sunday: Machines might be Used for Voting in Bulgaria's Local Elections
- » Local Elections in Bulgaria: "I Do Not Support Anyone" is a Valid Vote
- » Local Elections in Bulgaria: Many Runoffs in Most Sofia Districts
- » Where will there be Runoffs in Bulgaria's Local Elections: Results by City