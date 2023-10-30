Local Elections in Bulgaria: Sozopol, Tsarevo and Primorsko with Mayors in the First Round

Sozopol, Primorsko and Tsarevo elected mayors in the first round of the local elections in Bulgaria.

The former governor of Sozopol, Tihomir Yanakiev, who is backed by a coalition of BSP, MIR and "Bulgarski Glas", won 57.18% with 100% processed sectional protocols in the Regional Election Commission. The same coalition also has an impressive majority in the municipal council - 49.50 percent. In the race for councilors GERB has 24.83%, Citizens for the Municipality - 5.42% and Bulgarian Rise - 3.21 percent.

In Primorsko, Ivan Gaikov from GERB takes the place of Dimitar Germanov. He gets 50.03%. The municipal list has a similar result - 50.02 percent. Citizens for the municipality have 18.56%, MIR - 9.01%, and Bulgarian rise - 6.68 percent.

The deputy mayor of Tsarevo, Marin Dimov, was the clear winner of yesterday's vote - he received 66.83%. Dimov has a higher result than the list of GERB, which received 63.06 percent. "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" has 17.34%, and BSP - 8.53%.

