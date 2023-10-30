Elections for Sofia Mayor: Vasil Terziev against Vanya Grigorova in a Runoff on Sunday

The candidate of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and "Spasi Sofia" Vasil Terziev will face Vanya Grigorova, supported by the Bulgarian Socialist Party and "Levitsata" - in the most likely runoff in the Sofia elections. Terziev stated to the media that the battle to be the mayor of all Sofia citizens continues, and Grigorova emphasized that she will seek support from everyone in the second round.

Vasil Terziev thanked everyone who voted for a "different Sofia":

"The one we dream of, which can be managed by people who love it, so that it can become a clean, European, orderly, green city, where there are no second-hand people, where there are no second-hand neighborhoods."

Terziev defined his campaign as positive, but did not comment who he prefers to face in the runoff - Vanya Grigorova or Anton Hekimyan from GERB.

The leader of the municipal list, Boris Bonev, stated that regardless of who the opponent to Vasil Terziev will be, the new mayor of the capital will be from their coalition, and from today "Sofia will no longer be the same":

"Sofia opens a new page in its history from today, and I am absolutely sure that it will be much more successful, more open to the future. We made a great result."

And the candidate for mayor of the Bulgarian Socialist Party and "Levitsata" Vanya Grigorova thanked the people who believed in her:

"We took the first step, which is the most important: we put the problems of working people, the problems of the little person, at the center of the campaign. They are already an unavoidable factor. We made people believe that another Sofia is a different Sofia."

She also answered a question from whom she will seek support in the second round:

"We are looking for support from all parties, coalitions and NGOs, and people who recognize our causes."

GERB-SDS candidate Anton Hekimyan, who is the other possible opponent of Vasil Terziev for the runoff in Sofia on Sunday, did not make a statement to the media in the evening after the vote.

