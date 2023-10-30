Discovering Bulgaria's Hidden Treasures: Top Attractions and Unexplored Wonders

In my opinion, Bulgaria is one of Europe's most overlooked nations. Vacationers who select Bulgaria often overlook the country's other natural wonders in favor of its Black Sea shoreline. However, there is a wide variety of sights to see in Bulgaria, and the list of top tourist destinations is lengthy.

So, if you're trying to figure out where to go and what to do while in Bulgaria, I've made a list of the top attractions in Bulgaria.

Read on to learn more about the stunning locations in Bulgaria.

Places to visit in Bulgaria

Western Bulgaria

Sofia

Sofia, the country's capital and largest city, doesn't have the best reputation among tourists, who instead opt to visit other (mainly coastal) parts of Bulgaria. That would be a terrible oversight on your part, as there are countless enjoyable activities and sights to do in Sofia.

Even if it doesn't seem at first, you may locate some historical ruins in the heart of Sofia (near to the entrance to the Serdika metro station). Sofia is one of the oldest towns in Europe, built approximately 2500 years ago. On the other hand, most of the city's most notable attractions date only as far back as the nineteenth century.

Visit the stunning Alexander Nevsky Cathedral and other places of worship (you'll see buildings dedicated to many different religions coexisting in close proximity to one another), learn about the city's history at museums like the Museum of Socialist Art (my personal favorite), and take a stroll along Vitosha Boulevard, the main pedestrian area in the city's core, or sample the local cuisine, especially at the historic Central Market Hall.

Looking about, you may see one-of-a-kind street art, bizarre sculptures, unusual boutiques, and more, all of which contribute to Sofia's overall cool factor.

The energy of the city is what draws me to Sofia the most; on nice days, people stay out late eating at sidewalk cafes and strolling the streets.

Day excursions from Sofia are easy to arrange, since some of the country's top attractions are within easy driving distance of the capital.

Belogradchik

Located in northwest Bulgaria, close to the border with Serbia, lies the little village of Belogradchik, which is famous for its distinctive rock formations and fortification. The rocks, which are up to 200 meters in height, are the most magnificent rock formation in Bulgaria, and their appearance and surrounding terrain are reminiscent of the world-famous Meteora in Greece (but without the monasteries).

The Kaleto fortification, as it is often called, was first constructed during the period of the Roman Empire, in the third century. This is one of Europe's most remarkable castles because of the way in which nature and human craftsmanship complement each other.

Rila Monastery

The Rila Monastery is a renowned tourist destination in Bulgaria with good reason; it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Rila Monastery, located around 120 kilometers from Sofia, is an ideal destination for a day trip.

Although Ivan of Rila, a hermit, lived in adjacent caverns as early as the 10th century, the first monastery wasn't built here until the 14th century. The monastery was then given his name in honor. The monastery burned down in the middle of the nineteenth century, prompting the construction of the current collection of stunning structures.

Rila Monastery is well-known for its stunning exterior paintings, which are full of vivid colors and intricate designs. A closer inspection may reveal some intriguing and unsettling depictions, such as the devil leading a guy on a chain.

The Nativity of the Virgin Church, the tower of Hrelja (the oldest building in the complex) and the History Museum are all inside the monastery grounds.

There are a few eateries and stores outside the monastery gate if you feel hungry or want to buy some souvenirs.

Keep in mind that there are still about 60 monks calling this site home, so please treat their home with the utmost reverence when you come.

Rila Mountains

While many tourists go to Bulgaria's Black Sea shoreline, the country's mountains and trails are not to be overlooked.

The Rila Mountains, the highest in Bulgaria and the Balkans, are home to some of the country's most breathtaking peaks and hiking routes. In fact, these peaks rank as Europe's sixth tallest. Musala, Bulgaria's highest peak at 2,925 meters, may also be found in the Rila Mountains.

Part of the region is protected as a national park and is frequently visited by adventurers. The Rila Mountains are easily accessible as day excursions from Sofia (they are situated to the south of the city), with the most popular and picturesque path being close to the Seven Rila Lakes.

Bansko

Bansko is only two and a half hours from the Bulgarian cities of Sofia and Plovdiv, yet it feels like another planet. Located on the border of Pirin National Park, this beautiful mountain town is home to Bulgaria's largest ski and snowboard resort.

There are fantastic amenities, including alpine and cross-country skiing, ice skating, natural hot springs, and lovely, little eateries to enjoy throughout the winter months. Bansko is calmer and more beautiful once the snow melts.

Excellent hiking may be found both within and just outside the National Park, and visitors can stay at any number of huts along the way. Mountain biking, white water rafting, and horseback riding are just a few of the many outdoor activities available here.

Bansko also boast great nightlife and gambling establishments, like Platinum casino and Royal Bet casino so whoever is fascinated about the math behind casino slots is covered for that aspect too.

In conclusion, Bulgaria is a hidden gem in Europe that offers a diverse range of attractions and natural wonders beyond its popular Black Sea coastline. While many tourists tend to overlook Bulgaria's other treasures, this article has highlighted some of the country's top destinations. From the historic and vibrant capital city of Sofia to the unique rock formations in Belogradchik, the UNESCO World Heritage Rila Monastery, and the stunning Rila Mountains, Bulgaria has a lot to offer. Whether you're interested in outdoor adventures, cultural exploration, or simply enjoying the local cuisine and vibrant atmosphere, Bulgaria has something for everyone. So, the next time you're planning a trip to Europe, don't forget to consider Bulgaria and explore its rich and diverse offerings.



