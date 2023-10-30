Elections in Bulgaria: 100% of Tally Sheets in 14 Regional Capitals were Processed

Politics » ELECTIONS | October 30, 2023, Monday // 12:36
Bulgaria: Elections in Bulgaria: 100% of Tally Sheets in 14 Regional Capitals were Processed

By 11 am, 100% of the tally sheets in 14 regional capitals were processed – Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Gaborov, Dobrich, Kardzhali, Lovech, Montana, Pazardhik, Pernik, Razgrad, Ruse, Silistra, Sliven, Smoylan, Haskovo and Yambol.

 

Blagoevgrad

Ilko Stoyanov (nominating committee): 27.07%

Metodi Baikushev (Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria)” 21.75%

 

Burgas

Dimitar Nikolov (GERB): 60.49%

Kostantin Bachiiski (Middle European Class): 9.09%

 

Veliko Tarnovo

Daniel Panov (GERB): 42.37%

Yordan Terziiski (Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria): 20.97%

 

Vidin

Tsvetan Tsenkov (UDF local coalition) 37.41%

Alexander Mateev (GERB): 19.18%

 

Gabrovo

Tanya Hristova (GERB): 47.17%

Daniel Petrov (Vazrazhdane): 11.44%

 

Dobrich

Yordan Yordanov (DBG local coalition): 27.21%

Krassimir Nikolov (GERB): 21.88%

 

Kardzhali

Erom Myumyun (Movement for Rights and Freedoms: 60.2%

Nikola Chanev (GERB): 14.51%

 

Lovech

Valentina Nedyalkova (GERB-UDF): 30.10%

Stratsimir Petrov (There Is Such a People): 19.26%

 

Montana

Zlatko Zhivkov (local coalition): 62.70%

Petar Petrov (Vazrazhdane): 14.70%

 

Pazardhzik

Todor Popov (New Time): 39.31%

Petar Kulenski (Continue the Change- Democratic Bulgaria): 16.17%

 

Pernik

Stanislav Vladimirov (Movement for Pernik’s Prosperity): 80.13%

Stanislav Stoynev (Bulgarian Union for Direct Democracy): 6.34%

 

Razgrad

Miroslav Grancharov (Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria): 23.70%

Dobrin Dobrev: 18.80%

 

Ruse

Pencho Milkov (BSP for Bulgaria): 37.06%

Ivan Ivanov (GERB) 15.29%

 

Silistra

Alexander Sabanov (independent): 46.67%

Ivelin Ivanov (35.52%)

 

Sliven

Stefan Radev (GERB): 37.66%

Plamen Stoyanov (Direct Democracy): 21.73%

 

Smolyan

Nikolai Melemov (GERB): 26.41%

Stefan Sabrutev (Our City Movement): 20.59%

 

Haskovo

Stanislav Dechev (GERB): 47.72%

Nikolai Stavrev (independent): 19.20%

 

Yambol

Valentin Revanski (Direct Democracy): 79.15%

Georgi Slavov (Bulgarian New Democracy): 6.11%

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria