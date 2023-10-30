8 Regional Cities already have an Elected Mayor, Runoffs in the Others

After yesterday's local elections, mayors have been elected in the first round in 8 of the regional cities, while in the others a runoff will be held next Sunday (November 5).



In the first round, the mayor of Burgas, Dimitar Nikolov (picture), was elected from GERB for a fifth term (with 60.42% and 72.81% of the votes cast).

Zhivko Todorov from GERB again takes over Stara Zagora with 53.26% (out of 30% of the votes cast).



The previous mayor of Pernik Stanislav Vladimirov also won the mayoral race in the first round with 81.28% (with 60.38% of the votes counted), while the previous mayor of Vratsa from GERB - Kalin Kamenov won a new mandate with 67.29% (when processed on 70.45% of the votes)

In Kardzhali, Erol Myumyun is the new mayor with 57.14% (with 52.89% of the votes counted). In Yambol, the previous mayor Valentin Revanski won with 79.15% (with 100% of the votes processed).

The mayor of Montana, Zlatko Zhivkov, who has many mandates behind him, once again received the mayor's chair with 59.16% (with 54.07% processed protocols).

Darin Dimitrov, the previous mayor from GERB, again took the post in Targovishte with 68.45% (with 77.86% of the votes counted).

Next Sunday (November 5th) there will be runoffs in the other regional centers.

In Sofia, Vasil Terziev (with 31.28% of processed 18.68% of the votes cast) from PP-DB-Spasi Sofia will face Vanya Grigorova (with 22.42%), supported by BSP and a number of other parties.

In Blagoevgrad, the previous mayor Ilko Stoyanov (with 27.68% of the counted 43.65% of the votes), supported by GERB, will appear in the runoff against Metodiy Baikushev (with 21.76% of the votes) from PP-DB.

In Plovdiv, GERB candidate Kostadin Dimitrov (with 33.6% of the counted 45.77% of the votes) will compete with PP-DB candidate Ivaylo Staribratov (with 15.84%)

In Varna Ivan Portnih (with 26.1%) from 57.45% of the votes cast) and the second from PP-DB Blagomir Kotsev (with 21.8% of the votes).

In Ruse, Pencho Milkov, supported by the BSP, has the most votes (35.85% with 64.58% of processed protocols), and he will face a runoff against Ivan Ivanov from GERB (with 15.74% of the votes) .

In Veliko Tarnovo, the incumbent mayor Daniel Panov (with 41.8% of the votes counted) will face Yordan Terziyski from PP-DB (with 21.71% of the votes counted so far).

The previous mayor of Vidin, Tsvetan Tsenkov (with 37.29% of the counted 84.49% of the votes) from the SDS will face the GERB candidate Alexander Mateev (with 19.59%).

In Gabrovo, the current mayor Tania Hristova from GERB (with 47.17% of the 100% of the votes counted) will appear in the runoff with the "Vazrazhdane" candidate Daniel Petrov (11.44%).

In Dobrich, the current mayor Yordan Yordanov (with 27.21% of the 100% of votes cast) is going to a runoff with Krasimir Nikolov from GERB (with 21.88%).

In Kyustendil, the current mayor Petar Paunov (with 29.7% of the 48.39% of votes cast) has a small lead over Ognyan Atanasov from the Green Party (with 25.81% of the votes).

In Lovech, Valentina Nedyalkova from GERB-SDS (with 30.10% of 100% of the votes counted) is going to the runoff against Stracimir Petkov from "ITN" (with 19.26% of the votes).

The current mayor of Pazardzhik, Todor Popov (local coalition "New Time"), takes 38.5% of the votes (with 78.42% of the votes counted) and in the second round he will face Petar Kulenski from PP-DB, who wins 17.19 % of votes.

In Pleven, Valentin Hristov from GERB (with 19.67% with 69.73% of the votes counted) will compete in the second round with the previous mayor Georgi Spartanski (with 18.41% of the votes).

In Razgrad, Miroslav Gruncharov from the PP-DB (with 23.97% of the 84.57% of votes cast) will appear against Dobrin Dobrev from the initiative committee (with 19.65% of the votes).

In Haskovo, the previous mayor Stanislav Dechev from GERB (with 46.96% with 82.18% of the protocols processed) will argue next Sunday with Nikolay Stavrev - an independent candidate (with 20.65% of the votes).

In Sliven, Stoyan Radev, the current mayor of GERB (with 34.1% of the votes counted) will appear in the runoff against Plamen Stoyanov of "Direct Democracy" (with 23.20% of the votes cast).

In Silistra, the independent candidate Alexander Sabanov (with 46.68% with 99.09% of the protocols processed) will contest the runoff with Ivelin Ivanov from GERB.

The previous mayor of Smolyan from GERB Nikolay Melemov (with 26.27% with 97.04% of the protocols processed) will face Stefan Sabrutev from "Our city movement" (with 20.51% of the votes), and in Shumen the candidate of BSP for Bulgaria Hristo Hristov (with 26.76% of the 94.8% processed protocols) will appear in the second round against Georgi Kolev from GERB (with 21.31% of the votes).

However, it should be borne in mind that in a number of places not all votes have been counted in yesterday's local government elections.