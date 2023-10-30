COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 82 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 82, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

435 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 19.5 percent.

3 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 508 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 27 are in intensive care units. There are 22 new hospital admissions.

20 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,278,474 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 5,778 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 122 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,693,801 vaccines have been given since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,542 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,322,794 infected since the start of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal