Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Today, with Fog in the Morning

Today it will be sunny, in the morning hours in isolated places in the lowlands and around water bodies there will be fog or low cloudiness. A light wind will blow from the east-southeast. Minimum temperatures - between 6°C and 11°C; maximum - between 22°C and 27°C, in Sofia around 23°C.

It will be sunny over the Black Sea. In the morning hours, there will be reduced visibility or low cloudiness in some places. A light wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 20°C and 23°C. The temperature of the sea water is 19-21°C, in the area of Shabla 14-15°C.

It will be sunny in the mountains. A light southerly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 17°C, at 2000 meters - about 11°C.

On Tuesday, it will be sunny over Western and Central Bulgaria. In the Eastern morning it will be foggy or with low clouds, thunderstorms are also possible, and after noon it will be mostly sunny. On the night of Wednesday and on Wednesday, it will rain in some places from west to east, and then the clouds will quickly break and decrease. Temperatures will drop.

On the night of Thursday, it will become cloudy again and cloudy weather will prevail on Thursday. Rainfall will begin from the southwest, which will cover most of the country during the day. In southern Bulgaria, there is an increased probability of significant amounts.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology