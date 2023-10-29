Vasil Terziev and Vanya Grigorova are going to the runoff in Sofia next Sunday. This is indicated by the first exit poll data of "Gallup International" and "Alpha Research" at 7 p.m.

Here are the data for major cities

SOFIA Gallup

Vasil Terziev (PP-DB-SS) - 38.8%

Vanya Grigorova (BSP) - 19.1%

Anton Hekimyan (GERB-SDS) - 17.0%

Deyan Nikolov ("Revival") - 7.1%

Vili Lilkov (KOD) - 5.3%

Ivaylo Valchev (ITN) - 2.9%

Radostin Vassilev (independent) - 2.6%

Voter turnout at 7 p.m. is 36

"Alpha Research"

Vasil Terziev (PP-DB-SAVE SOFIA) - 37.0%

Vanya Grigorova (BSP) - 20.7%

Anton Hekimyan (GERB-SDS) - 18.9%

Deyan Nikolov (Revival) - 8.3%

Vili Lilkov (KOD Coalition) - 6.0%

IVAYLO VALCHEV, ETC. 2.8

Violeta Komitova (Bulgarian Rise) 1.5%

Carlos Contrera (VMRO) 0.5%

Voter turnout in the city is 38.7

PLOVDIV

In Plovdiv, the battle for the mayoral seat next Sunday will be between Kostadin Dimitrov, scorned by GERB, and Ivaylo Staribrotov, the PP-DB candidate, according to data from "Gallup International".

Kostadin Dimitrov (GERB) - 32.1

Ivaylo Staribratov (PP-DB) - 22.4

Slavcho Atanasov ("United for Plovdiv") - 15.6

Angel Georgiev ("Revival") - 7.5

Kostadin Palazov (BSP) - 6.0%

Voter turnout in the city is 33.7%





VARNA

In Varna, a runoff between Ivan Portnich (GERB) and Blagomir Kotsev (PP-DB) is looming, again according to Gallup International data.

Ivan Portnich (GERB) - 27.1%

Blagomir Kotsev (PP-DB) - 26.7%

Kosta Stoyanov ("Revival") - 18.3%

Hristo Dimitrov (Citizens' Alternative Coalition) - 8.5%

Pavel Ralichkov (BSP for Bulgaria) - 6.9%

Voter turnout in the city was 39.9%.

STARA ZAGORA

Zhivko Todorov from GERB wins the mayor's chair in Stara Zagora, according to the exit poll of the "Alfa Research" agency. Zhivko Todorov GERB - 51.2

Iskra Mihailova REVIVAL - 12.6

Maria Dineva ZNS 11.5

Dimitar Chorbadjiev PP-DB - 9.2

Ivan Varlyakov BSP - 6.8



KARDJALI

DPS candidate Errol Mümün won the elections in Karzhdali with 55.1% according to Gallup International data.

Errol Mümün (DPS) - 55.1%

Nikola Chanev (GERB) - 17.9%

Konstantina Karabojukova (BSP) - 8.9%

Daniela Petrova ("Revival") - 8.5%

Radoslav Milev (PP-DB) - 5.1%

Voter turnout in the city is 39.2%

RUSE

In Ruse, Pencho Ilkov and Ivan Ivanov are going to the run-off, according to the data from the exit poll of "Alfa Research". PENCHO MILKOV BSP and coalition 35.0

IVAN IVANOV (GERB) 17.5

RENA STEFANOVA PP-DB 11.7

ISKREN VESELINOV BULGARIA OF THE REGIONS 10.0

ZLATAN ZLATANOV REVIVAL 7.4



BLAGOEVGRAD

The independent candidate Ilko Stoyanov (supported by GERB and ITN) and Metodi Baikushev from PP-DB have gathered the most support in Blagoevgrad and will go to the runoff next Sunday. This is according to the data of "Gallup International".

Ilko Stoyanov (independent) - 27.1%

Metodi Baikushev (PP-DB) - 24.6%

Nikolay Shushkov (independent) - 15.6%

Atanas Kambitov - 11.3%

Rumen Tomov - 4.9%

Voter turnout in the city is 55%

HASKOVO

Stanislav Dechev and Nikolay Stavrev are in the run-off in Haskovo, it is clear from the exit poll of "Alfa Research".

STANISLAV DECHEV GERB 42.1

NIKOLAI STAVREV IC - PP-DB, BSP ETC. 22.0

GEORGI IVANOV BULGARIAN VOICE 20.8

GEORGI GEORGIEV REVIVAL 8.5

IVAN IVANOV ETC 3.8



VELIKO TARNOVO

Daniel Panov and Yordan Terziyski are in the runoff in Veliko Tarnovo, according to the exit poll of "Alfa Research".

DANIEL PANOV (GERB) - 42.0

YORDAN TERZIYSKI PP-DB - 22.2

STYLIAN NAIDENOV REVIVAL - 13.2

IRENA STASINOPOULOU BSP -10.3