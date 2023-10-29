Elections in Bulgaria: Voter Turnout at 34.16% as of 4:00 pm
BTA
Voter Turnout in the whole country was at 34.16% as of 4:00 pm on Sunday Central Election Commission (CEC) Spokesperson Rositsa Mateva said at a briefing at 5:00 pm.
The highest turnout was registered in Chelopech (Western Bulgaria) at 75.15%, the lowest was in Dobrich (Northeastern Bulgaria) at 23.18%.
