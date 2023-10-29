Today Bulgarians Vote in the Local Government Elections
Today, Bulgarians will vote in local government elections. The vote is for municipal councilors, mayors of municipalities, town halls and regions in the three largest cities - Sofia, Varna and Plovdiv. The formed sections are over 12,300.
Election day starts at 7 a.m. and is expected to end at 8 p.m. Until then, the prohibitions on conducting political agitation and on publicizing the results of sociological surveys remain in force.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Local Elections in Bulgaria: Many Runoffs in Most Sofia Districts
- » Where will there be Runoffs in Bulgaria's Local Elections: Results by City
- » Local Elections in Bulgaria: Sozopol, Tsarevo and Primorsko with Mayors in the First Round
- » Elections for Sofia Mayor: Vasil Terziev against Vanya Grigorova in a Runoff on Sunday
- » Elections in Bulgaria: 100% of Tally Sheets in 14 Regional Capitals were Processed
- » Vasil Terziev and Vanya Grigorova are going to the Runoff in Sofia next Sunday