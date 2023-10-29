Today Bulgarians Vote in the Local Government Elections

Today, Bulgarians will vote in local government elections. The vote is for municipal councilors, mayors of municipalities, town halls and regions in the three largest cities - Sofia, Varna and Plovdiv. The formed sections are over 12,300.

Election day starts at 7 a.m. and is expected to end at 8 p.m. Until then, the prohibitions on conducting political agitation and on publicizing the results of sociological surveys remain in force.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg