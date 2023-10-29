"Friends" Star Matthew Perry has Passed Away

The actor Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the hit American series "Friends", was found dead in his home at the age of 54, the American media reported today.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the actor was found dead in the hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. According to unnamed sources cited by the same newspaper and the specialized media outlet TMZ, which first reported the actor's death, no signs of violence were found at the scene.

Perry is best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends and appeared in all 234 episodes of the show's 10 seasons.

He's also starred in other hit TV shows over the years, including Beverly Hills 90210, The West Wing, The Good Wife, and The Odd Couple.

The actor opened up about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction in his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing". The star was briefly engaged to Molly Hurwitz until they split in June 2021.

