Day 613 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia enlists Ukrainian POWs in Military Unit

Day 613 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Two people have died and hundreds of thousands have been left without power by storms in Ukraine

The Israeli bombings against the Gaza Strip are in violation of international law, Sergey Lavrov believes

Moscow asked Hamas to release 8 of its citizens. The terrorists promised to release them

ISW: Russia enlists Ukrainian prisoners of war in military unit



Two people have died and hundreds of thousands have been left without power by storms in Ukraine

Two people died yesterday in Kyiv when trees fell, and hundreds of settlements were left without electricity due to storms in Ukraine, reported AFP.

Seven people were injured, and five of them were hospitalized, the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, said.

"There are problems with the electricity supply in 12 regions of the country (over 780 settlements)," reported the Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klimenko on Telegram. Khmelnytskyi, Rivnev and Lviv regions in the western part of the country are the worst affected. According to the Ministry of Energy, at least 300,000 people are without electricity.

Ukraine's electrical infrastructure came under massive shelling by Russian forces in the winter of 2022, leaving millions of people in the dark and cold. Although repairs have since been carried out, Ukraine says it expects another series of strikes this winter and has asked its Western allies for new air defense systems.

The Israeli bombings against the Gaza Strip are in violation of international law, Sergey Lavrov believes

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip were in violation of international law and could cause a catastrophe that could last for decades, Reuters reported.

Lavrov made the remarks - one of Moscow's most critical comments on Israel to date - in an interview with the Belarusian Telegraph Agency published yesterday. "We condemn terrorism, but we strongly disagree that terrorism can be retaliated with violations of international humanitarian law, including the indiscriminate use of force against sites known to contain civilians, including hostages," said Lavrov.

According to Kyiv and the West, Russia itself is shelling civilians in Ukraine. Moscow says it does not deliberately target civilians, but only targets military objects, Reuters notes.

According to the Russian foreign minister, it is impossible to destroy "Hamas" - as Israel has threatened - without destroying Gaza, along with the majority of its civilian population. "If Gaza is destroyed and 2 million residents are driven out, as some politicians in Israel and abroad are proposing, it will create a catastrophe for decades to come, if not centuries," Lavrov warned.

"It is necessary to stop and announce humanitarian programs to save the blockaded population," he added.

Health authorities in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said yesterday that 7,326 Palestinians had been killed since Israel's bombardment began. The airstrikes were in response to an October 7 attack by Hamas militants on Israeli soil that killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians. Hamas also took over 200 people hostage.

Russia, which backs an immediate ceasefire and a settlement of the conflict by carving out two separate states - Israeli and Palestinian - angered Israel by inviting a Hamas delegation to Moscow - a decision it defended yesterday. Hamas said it was trying to locate 8 hostages in Gaza at the request of Russia.

Lavrov also stated that Russia is in close contact with Israel as well.

Moscow asked Hamas to release 8 of its citizens. The terrorists promised to release them

The Russian Foreign Ministry provided Hamas with a list of eight captured Russians, after which the terrorists promised to release them, RIA Novosti reported, citing one of the leaders of the movement, Abu Marzouk.

These are people with dual citizenship.

"We treat this list very carefully and we will look deeply into it because we see Russia as our closest friend," Marzuk said.

And added that "Hamas" is looking for the people from the list "and as soon as it finds them, it will release them".

Israel's ambassador to Russia, Alexander Ben Zvi, said that his country was "very against" the "selection of citizens".

"Everyone should be released: women, children, elderly people. All have Israeli citizenship. Some have dual, that's true. So what? Everyone should be released," RBC quoted him as saying.

According to the Israeli authorities, 138 hostages, among whom there may be Russians, have foreign passports. The Israeli military reported that Hamas captured 229 people, four of whom were released, and 50 hostages were killed by shelling in Gaza.

Two days ago, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, announced that Moscow would host a Hamas delegation. Abu Marzouk will also participate in the visit.

"Contacts were made with him along the Russian line for the immediate release of foreign hostages held on the territory of the Gaza Strip, and also discussed issues related to ensuring the evacuation of Russian and other foreign citizens from the territory of the Palestinian enclave," is said the statement of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Israel described Russia's decision to invite a Hamas delegation as outrageous.

ISW: Russia enlists Ukrainian prisoners of war in military unit

According to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russia is forcing Ukrainian prisoners of war to join so-called volunteer forces to participate in military operations against Ukraine.

According to the report, at the end of October, the "Bohdan Khmelnytsky" volunteer detachment forcibly recruited 70 Ukrainian prisoners of war held in various Russian colonies. They are now undergoing training and are expected to be sent to the front soon, US experts say.

They do not specify how many such formations have already been created, but emphasize that this is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention on prisoners of war.

The convention states that prisoners of war cannot be sent to a war zone or held in a war zone where they may come under fire.

Also, according to the convention, prisoners of war cannot be used for work that poses a danger to life and health.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg