Bulgaria: Thousands Protested in front of the Central Election Commission due to the Machine Voting Scandal

At 12 o'clock today in Sofia and Varna, thousands of people came out to protest against the last-minute cancellation of machine voting - something for which the so-called "paper coalition" has been insisting for over a year.

Georgi Georgiev from "BOEC" called on the demonstrators to break through the line of policemen and block the traffic. Protesters and police briefly clashed. The police called on the protesters to calm down.

"GERB, DPS, There Is Such a People, BSP - we wish you to soon exist only on paper," reads one of the posters. 30 minutes after the start of the protest, around 1000 people joined.

"Last night at 8 p.m. (when the CEC decided to cancel the machine voting) a coup d'état was carried out," was heard on the megaphone. People responded by chanting "Mafia out".

The CEC is housed in the Parliament building on "Alexander I Square" in the capital. "Mafia out", chanted the crowd, who tried to block traffic on "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd., minutes after the start of the protest.

At the same time, in Varna, about a hundred people chanted "CEC is a disgrace", "Mafia", "Shut down SANS".

