Bulgaria: The Vitosha Lifts will Stop for Maintenance until the Beginning of Winter

This weekend is the last of the season in which the lifts of Vitosha Mountain will operate. The facilities go into preventive maintenance until mid-December, according to a press release. During the entire summer season, 3 lifts operated on Vitosha - Simeonovo Gondola, Vitoshko Lale 1 and Vitoshko Lale 2.

For the first time this summer, after a more than 10-year hiatus, bicycles were allowed on the "Gondola", and hooks were placed on both lines of the "Vitoshko Lale" open-air lift for easier transportation of bicycles, the press release states. Another novelty was the special "MTB" card, loaded with an unlimited number of ascents on the three lifts during the day, which was on sale throughout the season.

The organizers report that this has led to serious interest and hundreds of cyclists from Bulgaria and abroad have taken advantage of the opportunities that Vitosha offers for mountain biking. The new specialized downhill track "Laleto" hosted its first competition with serious international participation.

This Saturday will be the last event of the season - the fourth edition of "Vitosha Family Day". It will feature all the winners of the impromptu family tournament that took place throughout the summer.

