Bulgaria switches to Winter Time tonight

October 28, 2023, Saturday
@Pixabay

This Sunday, October 29, Bulgaria switches to winter time. At 4 a.m., clocks must be set back one hour.

More than 100 countries in the world change the time twice a year - in spring and autumn. Proponents believe that this saves energy, provides more light and increases activity, and has an important social function. According to opponents - it negatively affects health by disrupting the biological clock, and the economic benefits are insignificant.

In 2018, the European Commission conducted an online survey in which 4.6 million participants took part. Most answered that the time change must be stopped. However, to this day, no consensus has been reached between the countries in the EU as to which time should be introduced - summer or winter.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

