Bulgaria’s PM: There is No Danger for the Machine Vote to be Manipulated

"There is no danger that the machine vote will be manipulated", said Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov from Brussels, after a report by the State Agency for National Security (SANS) revealed earlier that a deputy minister from the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" quota had copied and exported codes for the machine vote on Sunday.

According to Denkov, the case is being used to once again confuse votes about machine voting. The prime minister sees in this another attempt to overthrow the cabinet.

The Prime Minister stated that in this case there is nothing worrisome in the behavior of the Deputy Minister of e-Government Mihail Stoinov.

"I see some conspiracy theory in this report as well, but can you imagine a person who would do something so conspiratorial and do it in front of other people. He would do it on a recording that was available. He would do it in a way that which then it is clear that it will be understood what it is about. This is actual documentation that he has prepared that should go into a report to the Central Electional Commission. So as far as I know there is absolutely nothing that is worrisome. Besides, the whole situation is being used to once again question machine voting," commented Denkov.

According to the Prime Minister, this is another attempt to overthrow the government.

"What is obvious is that the opposition is very keen to use the situation as a new occasion to try to topple the government. What we also know is that the GERB have wanted to remove the machines for a long time, so maybe for them, this is a convenient way," the prime minister added.

Asked if this case would eliminate machine voting on Sunday, he said:

"Certainly the decision on the vote should be with the Central Election Commission. We are doing what is expected of us. The code has been created, which by the way is password-protected by three members of the CEC. They are closed (the machines). So without the CEC, nothing cannot be changed on machines".

"Regarding the deputy minister, it is always appropriate to check in such cases. And the result of the check to show if he broke any rules, if he did something that is certainly creating a media problem, right now. But we have to see if it's just a trap, or if it's something he's allowed to happen. If he has made a mistake, of course, he will be released, but this should be done after verification."

