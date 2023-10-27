Ed Sheeran's upcoming concert in Bulgaria is generating Record Interest
The upcoming concert of the British star Ed Sheeran in Bulgaria has caused record interest. He included the country in the "+ - = ÷ x" Mathematics tour, with which he will tour Europe and Asia next year. The concert in Bulgaria will be on August 31, 2024 at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia.
Tickets for the concert went on sale yesterday, October 26, at 10:00 a.m. However, it turned out that the interest was huge and it was not so easy for fans of the artist to get a ticket for the concert. Fans had to line up in a virtual queue and some of them ended up after more than 100 thousand waiting. Some of those who wanted to buy a ticket complained that there were many bugs in the system and even when it was their turn to buy, they could not do it. So they found themselves being in queue again and waiting for hours.
Despite the difficulties, however, a day later 90% of the tickets have been sold and most likely the stadium will be sold out by the end of the day. In addition to Bulgaria, Ed Sheeran will visit Romania and Serbia, and at the moment the concert in Sofia is the best-selling in the region. His tour this year went through the US, where he set an attendance record with the concert in New Jersey on June 13.
